Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were blindsided by ‘humiliating’ jokes, claims former friend

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been widely mocked following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, with a former friend claiming they wouldn’t have expected this reaction

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not expecting to be mocked following the publishing of Harry’s bombshell biography Spare, according to a former friend.

The Duke of Sussex makes several claims against members of the Royal Family in the book and discusses his new life in California.

Harry also discussed his connection with his father, King Charles, and even recalled a “fight” with his brother, Prince William.

While the book has shattered worldwide publication records, it has also been extensively derided by some of the world’s most recognized personalities.

(Getty)

In his Netflix special, Chris Rock took aim at Meghan, and Trevor Noah joked about Harry’s “frost-bitten” penis when hosting the Grammy Awards last month.

A former friend of Meghan has stated the royal couple wouldn’t have been expecting the “humiliating” jokes and that releasing the memoir was a “massive miscalculation”.

“I don’t think they would have thought that people like Trevor Noah, for instance, would joke about them at the Grammys and that it would be humiliating,” Nick Ede told the Express.

Nick, who met Meghan at the Global Gift Giving Gala in 2013, added: “Humour is always about the zeitgeist of what’s going on. It’s about what’s happening now, so they’re the sort of low-hanging fruit.”

Meghan and Harry were ruthlessly mocked as the “Prince and Princess of Canada” on a “worldwide privacy tour” in an episode of South Park.

Following the incident, the couple was alleged to be exploring legal action, but the spokesperson for Newsweek dismissed the reports as “baseless and boring.”