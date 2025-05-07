Jennifer Aniston Targeted in Shocking Crash at Her LA Home

Jennifer Aniston, best known for her unforgettable role as Rachel Green in Friends, found herself at the centre of a disturbing incident at her Los Angeles home recently.

The incident unfolded on Monday around 12:20 p.m. in the exclusive Bel Air neighbourhood on Airole Way, where Jennifer’s property is located. Police confirmed to KABC-TV that the actress was actually at home when the crash took place.

According to Officer Jeff Lee from the LA Police Department, the driver, a middle-aged white man, crashed his vehicle into a gate at Jennifer’s property. He didn’t get far, though—security guards were quick to step in, preventing him from fleeing and holding him until police arrived at the scene, reported The New York Post.

While the suspect hasn’t been named yet, and no charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning, the incident has left many in shock. “He used his vehicle to ram a gate to the residence,” Officer Lee explained.

Messages were sent to Aniston’s representatives and legal team on Tuesday for further comment, but no official statement has been released yet.

The Morning Show star’s stunning midcentury mansion, set on a 3.4-acre lot, was purchased in 2012 for around $21 million. It’s known that the property is owned by a trust managed by Jennifer’s business manager, though exact details about the property remain private.

While Jennifer is no stranger to media attention, this unsettling event at her home marks a more serious and concerning moment in her usually private life. Fans will no doubt be hoping for a swift resolution and the actress’s safety moving forward.