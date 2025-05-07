Former College Football Player Arrested for Second-Degree Murder After Deadly Shooting

Former college football player Avantae Williams, 24, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder following a deadly shooting in DeLand, Florida, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Williams, who previously played for the University of Miami and the University of Maryland, was taken into custody on Monday, May 5, and is currently being held without bond, according to Volusia County inmate records.

The arrest comes just days after police allege Williams opened fire at McCabe’s Bar in DeLand on Saturday, May 3, killing 32-year-old Keshod Harris. Williams is said to have fled the scene after the shooting, which also left a bartender injured. The bartender sustained gunshot wounds to both hands but is expected to survive, according to a statement from the DeLand Police Department.

Harris, the victim of the shooting, was struck multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The gunfire erupted after a physical altercation between several men at the bar. Williams is alleged to have pulled out a weapon and started shooting. He then fled the scene before officers arrived at McCabe’s just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police believe he evaded capture over the weekend until his arrest on Monday.

“This remains an open and active investigation,” the DeLand Police Department said in a statement.

Williams, a former defensive back, had a promising career in college football. He played for the Miami Hurricanes in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins for the 2023 season. Williams was once hailed as the top safety recruit in the country, according to ESPN. However, his time at Miami was marred by a serious incident in 2021 when he was charged with assaulting a pregnant woman, leading to his removal from the team. Those charges were later dropped, and Williams rejoined the Hurricanes but served a half-season suspension before transferring to Maryland.

During his brief stint at Maryland, Williams played just five games in 2023 before entering the transfer portal. He did not go on to join another team, marking the end of his football career.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and Williams’ arrest have shocked many who followed his football journey, leaving fans and the community in disbelief.