Prince Harry’s Team Took Over Archewell Site to Congratulate Him on the Release of his memoir

Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir, Spare, has finally hit the shelves, and to celebrate the Duke of Sussex’s accomplishment, some of those who have worked closely alongside him decided to take over the Archewell site to send him a message of congratulations.

On January 10 (the day the book was released), a new post titled “Congratulations Prince Harry” appeared on the Archewell Foundation’s homepage.

Once opened, a small note was attached, which said, “A huge congratulations to Prince Harry on the release of his memoir, Spare. As your team, we are proud to stand beside you, and celebrate you as the world finally hears your story in your words. Thank you for your courage, honesty, humor, and light. You’ve inspired us all.”

The message was then signed “with admiration” by the duke’s staff and the team at Archer well, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Private Office, as per Pure Wow reports.

Spare has already broken records since its release, according to a report from Penguin Random House, which stated that the English-language edition of the book sold 1.4 million copies on its first day. They wrote, “The first full day of sales of Spare represents the largest first-day sales total for any nonfiction book ever published by Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade publisher.”

The Duke of Sussex has done a number of high-profile interviews in support of the memoir, including a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper and a 90-minute conversation with Tom Bradby in the U.K.