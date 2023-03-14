According to the latest Harry and Meghan news, the Sussexes may not be given a warm welcome at the Coronation. According to reports, Harry’s family is unlikely to make plans with him or his wife during their visit to the U.K.

Additionally, some members of the royal family are said to prefer that the Duke and Duchess seat far apart from them during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. A source reportedly told the magazine that there is hope that both will be “seated in Iceland” if they go.

A friend of the family reportedly told the MailOnline: “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’

Many of the families just want nothing more to do with them. “Many of the families just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialize with them.”

Will Harry and Meghan be at the Coronation?

The question of whether Harry and Meghan would join the celebrations from their home in California remains unanswered. Furthermore, the media have suggested on what role the couple may play and where they may reside during their visit.

While their lease on Frogmore Cottage is set to expire at the end of this month, it is expected that they will stay there if they visit. Also, some reports claim they will not appear on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the Coronation. It is unknown whether they will join in other events around the historic event. But, with their son Archie’s fourth birthday occurring on the same day, May 6, Harry and Meghan may spend part of the day with him.

Harry and Meghan invited to the Coronation?

A representative for Harry and Meghan recently stated that they had received “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office. A statement read: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” The King’s Coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. Several members of the Royal Family are expected to attend. Upon the death of the Queen, who was 96 years old at the time, Charles became King in September 2022.