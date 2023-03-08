Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t be happier’ as royal move to Frogmore ‘revealed’: “The Sussexes are disappointed”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thrilled as the royals’ move into Frogmore Cottage has been ‘revealed.’ Following the reported ‘eviction’ of the Duke and Duchess, it was recently reported that Prince Andrew would be moving into their former home.

However, according to OK! Magazine, it looks like the home’s new residents are Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Furthermore, Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be overjoyed.

The keys to Princess Eugenie and Jack’s Windsor home were reportedly handed over two weeks ago. This follows Jack’s promotion at Discovery Land Company, which is based in the United States.

A source told OK! that Eugenie is “determined to have the baby in the UK and bring up her children in England”, despite Jack needing to be in the US more. The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over.

According to the insider, Jack’s job will enable him to travel between the U.K., the U.S., and Portugal. When he and Eugenie visit the U.S., they will stay at the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

(Shutterstock)

The source said: “The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over. They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway.

“[Eugenie and Jack] went to see Harry and Meghan last month in California. They took over some small personal belongings left on the property. They were also helping to box up items at Frogmore to be shipped over to California.”

The insider added: “Andrew is delighted that his daughter will take over the property for the time being.” Another source told the publication that Princess Eugenie and Jack were only staying at Frogmore for a short time. Eugenie and Jack have a two-year-old son named August. They’re also expecting their second child together.

The late Queen gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Frogmore Cottage after their wedding in 2018. Furthermore, after relocating to the U.S., they continued to use the property as their UK house. Confirming their eviction, an Archewell spokesperson said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”