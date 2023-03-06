There was allegedly a lot more fight between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s staff than we realized

Though Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare recently shed new light on the inner workings of his and Meghan Markle’s royal feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton, there are still many missing pieces to the puzzle. Recently, royal expert Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth, revealed some interesting details about the rumored in-house fighting between the Sussuxes and Waleses staff.

To recall, the four royals shared the same communications team until the spring of 2019, when Markle and Harry requested a separate office to best serve their needs. Though this appears to be a reasonable request, especially given the amount of hate Markle has received in the British media, it appears to have allegedly unleashed in-fighting rivalries within “the firm.”

“I’m not sure it’s a good idea,” Quinn said of their decision to split up their communications team. “Because I think it means that they’re always firing salvos at each other in a way they probably wouldn’t do in the past.” In other words, by splitting them up into two teams, they could now go against each other – something they would never do when they had only one shared crew, according to the Sheknows.

He explained, “Two hundred years ago, you wouldn’t have had a communications team so the whole thing was more private. If you fell out you didn’t have a team of people firing rockets at each other, so I think that’s the problem. I think inevitably people feel great loyalty to one side or the other.”

Speaking of loyalty, Quinn went on to detail the passionate rivalries that began to form. “You become a believer,” Quinn said of the royal teams. “Because if someone believes totally in their role and their mission in life, it’s very hard. You either leave or you get caught up in that too. It’s almost like being in a cult.”

Quinn was referring to the staff behind Markle and Harry, who were apparently willing to do anything to protect and defend the Duke and Duchess. He described Markle as “strong-willed” and “charismatic,” which made her a natural leader. “I talked to someone who worked for Meghan and Harry, and he said you couldn’t help getting caught up in Meghan’s […] almost messianic kind of belief in her mission,” he said. “So, you got caught up in that and you were really offended when the other side was not being friendly.”