First Lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump drew public attention after traveling to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral, an occasion that coincided with Melania’s 55th birthday and the 100th day of Trump’s current term. But beyond the formalities and headlines, it was a few discreet, whispered exchanges that ignited widespread discussion.

According to Mirror US, lip-reading experts captured several candid interactions between the couple, shedding light on Melania’s influential yet subtle role. Observers noted that during the ceremony, Melania appeared calm and composed, gracefully engaging with world leaders, even as the First Couple remained under intense scrutiny.

At one point, lip-reader Jeremy identified Melania quietly advising her husband during a moment when other leaders were engaged in conversation. She leaned in and said, “Donald, look left.” Trump immediately followed her cue, turning to greet King Felipe VI of Spain with, “Great to see you… great to see you,” before shaking hands with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Melania’s intuition was again on display during the Sign of Peace, a ritual observed by global dignitaries including Prince William. Trump, seemingly unsure of the custom, hesitated until Melania whispered encouragement. Lip reader Nicola Hickling translated her prompt as, “You should go and do it.” Trump, initially hesitant, replied, “Oh alright,” before participating with handshakes—including a particularly deliberate one with Macron.

Body language expert Judi James described Melania’s action as “rather sweet,” noting her discreet intervention helped Trump adapt to the moment. “It took a rather sweet, smiling whisper from Melania to warn Trump that they were to participate in this ritual known as the ‘Sign of Peace,’” she said.

Their public presence contrasted with past awkward moments, such as their stiff dance at the Liberty Ball during Trump’s inauguration, which raised eyebrows. Melania reportedly whispered, “I got you,” while Trump replied, “We’ll see. Will you control it? Less tricky, less pushing away.” Lip readers claimed further quiet exchanges like “It’s a no,” with Trump responding, “I hear you.”

Commentators also questioned the authenticity of Melania’s public demeanor. Body language expert Darren Stanton previously commented, “With Melania, there’s still a reluctance from her. She smiles on stage, but it appears to be a fake smile.”

In her memoir, Melania, the First Lady, recounts her initial fascination with Trump’s charm and describes the terrifying moment she watched him narrowly escape an assassination attempt. “It was nothing short of a miracle,” she wrote.

On her birthday, Melania posted to Instagram: “Thank you for all the heartfelt birthday wishes. I had the honor of attending Pope Francis’ funeral on this day, where I prayed for the healing of those who are suffering and for peace in the world.” One follower aptly captured the sentiment of many: “Behind every good man is a great woman.”