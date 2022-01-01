Kate Middleton Called a ‘class act’ for this gesture toward Queen Elizabeth during Prince Philip’s memorial

Kate Middleton is beloved among many royal watchers for her sense of fashion, community work, and the ability to relate to her as she was once a commoner.

She may be royalty now, but it doesn’t look like the Duchess of Cambridge has forgotten her roots.

While attending Prince Philip’s memorial service last week, a video stream of the live broadcast managed to capture a heartwarming moment on camera.

Queen Elizabeth arrived after everyone else had and was being walked to her seat when Kate noticed her. Although the Queen didn’t appear to see her, Kate gave a curtsy to Her Majesty to show her respect.

Kate Middleton curtsied to Queen Elizabeth when no one else did

No one else in the video broadcast can be seen bowing or curtsying to the Queen, and many fans found this to be admirable of Kate to do so. Even though no one is required to, it is a sign of respect.

One Twitter user shared a clip of the video and wrote, “The Duchess of Cambridge curtsies as the Queen walks past. Maintaining standards even when Her Majesty can’t see it. Utter Class.”

The Duchess of Cambridge curtsies as the Queen walks past.



Maintaining standards even when Her Majesty can’t see it. Utter Class 👌



She gets the brief. #GodSavetheQueen pic.twitter.com/rx4Jcij6nv — Stephen James (@StephenJamesGBR) April 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time Kate has shown respect to another member of the Royal family. She frequently honors the late Princess Diana through her fashion choices and has been known to honor the Queen as well.

When fans saw her curtsy to the Queen, they were overjoyed to see her showing such respect.

One fan wrote, “Catherine is simply the Ultimate Royal standard. Class and Elegance through and through.”

One fan even wrote that they believed the Queen Mother would have approved of Kate, saying, “I just can’t help but think of how much the Queen Mother would’ve respected and adored her. It is obvious that she takes her responsibilities very seriously.”

Pic credit: @MrsPaulB/Twitter



Royal experts believe the late Queen Mother would have loved Kate Middleton

International Business Times says that even the Queen Mother would have approved of Kate. According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the Queen Mother would have found Kate to be “committed and dutiful.”

Not only would the late monarch have found Kate to be “committed and dutiful,” but Bond believes they share similarities particularly in interacting with the public.

Apparently, the two women give “the impression of being fully engaged and committed to any conversation or engagement.”

The Queen Mother passed at the age of 101 in 2002, almost a decade before Prince William and Kate would be married, but her legacy continues to live on.