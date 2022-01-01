During royal outings, Prince Charles appears to distance himself from Harry & Meghan

Yesterday, Prince Charles seemed to distance himself from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle at a royal engagement. To open the new Meta offices (previously Facebook), the Prince of Wales was joined by Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall.

The royal couple received a long tour, met representatives from charitable foundations, and attended Meta’s London Social Good Fair. Charles could be in conflict with his son-in-law and daughter-in-law who have been vocal critics of Facebook in the past.

In 2020, the Sussexes supported the Stop Hate for Profit campaign calling for a boycott of Facebook after George Floyd’s murder.

Harry and Meghan were not only supporters of the campaign; they also spoke directly with business leaders to encourage them to boycott the campaign.

A source told Newsweek in June 2020: “As we’ve been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we’ve been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it.

“This issue has been particularly important over the last few weeks. They have been encouraging global CEOs to support a coalition of civil-racial justice organizations like the NAACP and Color of Change, who are calling for structural changes in our online world.

The latest tension in the father-son relationship is evident after Harry decided to not attend Prince Philip’s memorial ceremony this week.

Grant Harrold was Charles’s former butler and said that he would have found this movie to be ‘disappointing.

Talking to OK! He stated that part of them, as it’s their family, would feel sad that he wasn’t there. It’s possible that they will be disappointed.

“But, at the same time, if there are reasons for it, which we don’t know, they wouldn’t be disappointed and, if anything, they might say: ‘You do whatever it is what you’ve got to do’.

“If it isn’t a straight line, black and white, and it has to do with security, then I’m sure there will still be some disappointment. They may be asking: “Is it worth not attending your grandfather’s memorial ceremony because of this security problem?”