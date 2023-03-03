Accusations that Prince Harry wants an “apologetic” from King Charles and Prince William before the Coronation have struck Prince Harry with a new setback.

According to rumors from last month, Harry wanted his father and older brother to express regret for the allegedly harsh treatment he and his wife Meghan had as members of the Royal Family.

He planned to hold negotiations for peace before his father’s coronation in May, it was stated at the time. It’s “unlikely,” according to a royal expert, that Charles and William will apologize.

Cameron Walker, a royal correspondent for Scottishdailyexpress, stated on Thursday: “I have been positively informed that no invitations have gone out as of yet but it is likely to happen next week.

It’s incredibly unlikely that William and Charles are going to give Harry that apology.

Photo Courtesy: nbcnews

“Harry and Meghan have not yet made up their minds about attending the coronation. Before he makes that choice, according to rumors, Harry wants an apology from both King Charles and the Prince of Wales. It’s highly improbable, he said, that William and Charles will extend Harry apologies; in fact, from what I gather, they haven’t even spoken in recent months.

“It demonstrates the status of relationships, or possibly an all-time low. We’ll have to wait for an official announcement before predicting if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation in light of the recent revelation that they will have to give up their “Frogmore home” for royal duties.

This week, reports stated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been “evicted” from their Frogmore Cottage residence by King Charles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally commented after a spokesperson stated: “We can confirm that they have been asked to leave their house at Frogmore Cottage.”

According to reports, the King is thinking of giving Prince Andrew the keys to Frogmore.