Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s sentimental garden photos

Prince Charles has given royal fans a rare insight into life at Clarence House and he shares it with a huge number of fellow residents. The Prince of Wales, who is the first line to the throne, is currently in Scotland where he and Duchess Camilla are reportedly spending time with the Queen during her summer break at Balmoral.

The Queen traditionally invites her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to visit during her annual trip and Charles and Camilla have often been amongst them.

In their absence from London, the couple’s official Clarence House Twitter account has been delighting followers with a series of enlightening behind-the-scenes pictures taken at the royal residence. And it seems that Charles and Camilla are never alone when they stroll through the Clarence House grounds.

In a quiet corner of the Clarence House garden sits Their Royal Highnesses’ organic vegetable patch – featuring potatoes, kale, squash, carrots, beetroot, runner beans and more! 🥔🥬🥕 pic.twitter.com/OroWnP4lxa — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 19, 2021