Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian head to blink-182 concert amid feud

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out together, attending a blink-182 concert at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY, on Wednesday, May 24th. Kourtney shared their outing on her Instagram Story, mentioning that they were together for the premiere of the third season of “@kardashianshulu.”

Kourtney embraced a 90s punk-inspired look, wearing a white blink-182 t-shirt under black Dickies overalls. Although not visible in the photo, she completed her outfit with black lug-soled Doc Marten boots, complementing her black hair styled in a straight bob.

Pictured is @KimKardashian with @KourtneyKardash at the @Blink182 concert last night in New York City, New York! pic.twitter.com/tzUFLVdGss — KIM K FORMATION (@KIMKFORMATION) May 26, 2023

Kim opted for a bomber jacket over a cropped white tank top and a gold necklace. Both sisters sported a smokey eye and lined lips as part of their beauty routine.

Kourtney has been on tour with blink-182 since early May, traveling across the East Coast and New England. Before the concert, she and her partner Travis spent time in Washington, D.C., exploring the historic sites.

During the Brooklyn concert, Kim, the founder of SKIMS, shared a video of the band performing their 2003 hit, “I Miss You.” In another video, Kim can be seen joyfully dancing to “All the Small Things.”

Ahead of the season 3 premiere of their Hulu show, it appears that the Kardashian sisters have resolved their feud with Dolce and Gabbana. In the trailer, Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a business opportunity, causing tension between them.

However, it was revealed in the premiere that Domenico and Stefano approached Kim first for collaboration, leading to Kourtney feeling betrayed. Despite the conflict, Kim expressed on The Today Show that their family has been through similar situations before and will always be okay.

Overall, the Kardashian sisters enjoyed their night out together, putting aside past disagreements to enjoy a memorable concert experience.