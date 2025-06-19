British TV Icon Dies After Secret Health Battle and Fans Are Heartbroken

Kim Woodburn, the straight-talking star who shot to fame on How Clean Is Your House? and later became a reality TV legend, has died aged 83. Her death was confirmed on Tuesday, June 17, by her manager, who shared the sad news following what they described as a “short illness”.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday,” the manager told BBC News. “Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.”

They added, “We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career,” and asked that her husband and close friends be given privacy to grieve during such a difficult time.

Though her cause of death hasn’t been revealed, there had been signs something wasn’t right earlier this year. Back in March, a message posted on Kim’s Instagram page mentioned that she was taking a step back from making content due to a health issue. “We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future due to a health problem,” the statement read. Kim herself added, “No more videos for now, my loves, I need to get better!🙈🙈🙈.”

Fans who’d followed Kim for years will remember her not just for her unforgettable one-liners and larger-than-life presence, but for her resilience. After finding late-in-life fame with How Clean Is Your House?, she became a familiar face on British telly, regularly popping up on This Morning, Loose Women, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Of course, one of her most memorable stints was in the Celebrity Big Brother house. She finished as runner-up in Season 19, but her time on the show was anything but quiet. She was outspoken, feisty, and never one to hold back — something fans either loved or loathed, but couldn’t ignore.

In the wake of her death, her former How Clean Is Your House? co-host Aggie MacKenzie spoke out, offering a heartfelt and honest tribute. “Kim was a tormented soul, but now she’s finally at peace. We clashed often,” Aggie told Metro. “Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength. She survived because she had to. I hope she’s resting now. She was an unforgettable woman.”

Kim’s journey to stardom wasn’t the typical path. She didn’t find fame until her sixties, proving that it’s never too late to start again — and her unfiltered personality made her stand out in an industry that often polishes rough edges away. Whether she was scrubbing grime from ovens or shouting down fellow celebs in the Big Brother house, she did it all with unmatched flair.

Her fans, many of whom have grown up watching her transform filthy homes and confront the chaos of reality TV, are now sharing their grief online, remembering Kim not just for the drama, but for the heart that always shone through.