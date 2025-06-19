Brittney Griner Breaks Silence After Heated Sideline Clip Sparks Outrage Online

Brittney Griner has never been one to bite her tongue on the court, especially when it comes to calling out a dodgy foul. But when it comes to trash-talking players in a way that crosses a line, she’s making it clear — that’s just not her.

During the Atlanta Dream’s clash with the Indiana Fever on 23 May, all eyes were on Caitlin Clark and the growing rivalry between the teams. The Dream ended up grabbing the win, but the real drama came when Griner fouled out in the final quarter. Clearly fuming, she headed to the bench, where a courtside camera picked up her muttering something under her breath.

The short clip quickly did the rounds online, with many trying to lip-read what Griner had said. Some were convinced she’d called someone “fking trash” while others speculated it was “fking white girl.” The clip had no audio, but that didn’t stop people from guessing — and pointing fingers. Many assumed her words were aimed at Clark, which only added fuel to the fire.

When Griner was asked about the incident on Sunday 15 June, she admitted she was furious about the foul call but didn’t remember exactly what came out of her mouth in that moment. “I remember fouling out, being mad. I really can’t remember what I said, honestly,” she told reporters.

When pushed further and asked directly whether she might have made a racial remark, Griner was clear and firm in her response. “No,” she said. “Would never say that. Like, there’s no place for that in our league. I wouldn’t say that. I was mad about the call. I know it wasn’t that because I wouldn’t use that type of language.”

With no actual audio to back up the speculation, it’s all still a guessing game. Commentator Jemele Hill weighed in, suggesting that what Griner probably said was “f**king wack call” — a far less controversial, and far more plausible, reaction in the heat of a frustrating game.

The whole thing has stirred up a bit of a mess online, with opinions divided and people picking sides without any real proof. But Griner seems more focused on basketball than Twitter noise.

This season has marked a fresh start for Griner, who signed with the Atlanta Dream back in February. After everything she’s been through, both on and off the court, she said the team felt like the right place to begin the next chapter.

“Atlanta felt like home the moment I started thinking about this next chapter,” she said when the signing was announced. “What led me here was the team, the players, and most importantly, my family. I’m excited to be part of this city, to connect with the community, and help elevate this team into championship contention.”

Whether you’re Team Griner or Team Clark, there’s no denying the growing spotlight on women’s basketball right now. But for Griner, despite the headlines and social media storms, the focus is firmly on the game.

I asked Brittney Griner what she said after fouling out against the Indiana Fever three weeks ago (since no one else has asked since then), and she said she "can't remember."



I offered to show her the viral clip to jog her memory, but she said that "wouldn't help." pic.twitter.com/mdXxhMwwGM — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) June 15, 2025