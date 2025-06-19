Race Car Star Sets Internet on Fire After Glam F1 Premiere Appearance and People Cannot Stop Talking

Lindsay Brewer swapped the racetrack for the red carpet this week, stepping out in style for the New York City premiere of the upcoming film F1 — and it’s fair to say she stole the show.

The 28-year-old driver, currently competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, looked every bit the star as she turned heads in a bold red dress that had social media in a frenzy. The photos she shared from the event on Tuesday night quickly went viral, racking up over 40,000 likes in just half a day.

Fans were falling over themselves in the comments. “Beautiful!!!! Love the dress choice,” one wrote, while another gushed, “SPEEDY, STUNNING & SPECTACULAR.” A third simply added, “So pretty. So absolutely gorgeous.”

But behind the glam exterior is a serious driver who’s been behind the wheel since she was a kid. Lindsay’s love for racing started after a go-kart session at a birthday party — she was hooked instantly and eager to compete from that very moment. Since then, she’s taken part in various professional series including the Saleen S1 Cup, Indy NXT, and now the Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

Despite her on-track credentials, Lindsay’s career hasn’t been without its critics. Some have brushed her off as just another influencer due to her strong social media presence, rather than recognising her years of dedication to motorsport.

“When I first got back into the sport, it really bothered me and the comments would bother me,” she told the New York Post. “I was like, ‘Ugh, I’m not just an influencer, I’m also a race car driver. I’ve been racing since I was 11.’”

She explained that she’d built a large following during a break from racing, and when she returned, the doubters came out in force. “They were like, ‘This influencer’s pretending to be a race car driver,’ and I’m like, ‘No.’”

Over time, though, she’s learned to let the comments slide. “Everyone is going to have their opinion whether it’s right or wrong, and you can’t control how other people perceive you. They’re going to have their opinion no matter what, so I’ve really tried to get past it.”

That confidence clearly shines through both on the track and online. Brewer continues to post unapologetically, never letting the negativity dictate her presence or passion.

As for the film she was there to see, F1 is already generating major buzz, sitting at an impressive 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But fans keen to catch it on the big screen will need to hang on until 27 June when it’s officially released in cinemas.

Brewer’s appearance might have been for a night out in New York, but it reminded everyone she’s not just about speed — she’s also got serious star power.