Blake Lively Breaks Silence with Cheeky Post After Her “Unhinged” Film Hits No.1 on Prime

Blake Lively is having a moment — and she’s not being subtle about it. The Gossip Girl star took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her latest film, Another Simple Favor, which has just shot to No. 1 globally on Prime Video.

Sharing a photo of herself and co-star Anna Kendrick, Lively didn’t hold back. “Thank you all for watching @asimplefavor,” she wrote, reported the Daily Mail. “We’re all so proud of this absolutely bonkers, unhinged movie… We’re so grateful to you.” For fans who’ve seen the film, “bonkers” might be putting it lightly.

The sequel sees Lively and Kendrick return as the fabulously chaotic duo Emily and Stephanie. This time, the action kicks off in picturesque Capri, where a wedding quickly devolves into a mess of secrets, betrayal, and, yes, murder. It’s stylish, wild, and doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is probably part of the charm that’s helped it top the streaming charts.

But while the movie’s success is one thing, it comes at a bit of a complicated time for Lively. Just a day before her celebration post, she subtly touched on her ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. The behind-the-scenes fallout from that film has been a hot topic, with headlines swirling and fan speculation running wild. Though she didn’t directly name Baldoni, the timing of her post didn’t go unnoticed.

Adding more fuel to the gossip fire were whispers about supposed tension between Lively and Kendrick — rumours that have followed the pair on and off since the first A Simple Favor film. But if there’s any truth to that, Lively certainly isn’t letting it show. She posted a cheeky ASMR-style promo clip with Kendrick, complete with dramatic whispering and some tongue-in-cheek humour, seemingly shutting down talk of a rift.

Despite all the outside noise, Lively is leaning into the madness, both on and off screen. Between the quirky success of Another Simple Favor and her not-so-subtle digs at ongoing drama, it’s clear she’s not backing away from the spotlight anytime soon.

And if the film’s current reign on Prime is anything to go by, fans are still fully here for her particular brand of “unhinged.”