Adele Fans Shocked by $349 Price Tag on Limited-Edition Vinyl Box Set

Fans of British singer Adele are voicing their frustration over the hefty price of her newly announced Weekends With Adele: Live in Las Vegas limited-edition vinyl box set. Reported by the Daily Mail, Priced at $349, the set promises a “one-of-a-kind audio experience,” but many are questioning whether it justifies the steep cost.

The vinyl box set is set for release in April 2025, and news of the album sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Pop Vinyl Alerts, a music news account, shared an update about the release, prompting fans to express their dismay at the price.

Comments poured in with reactions like, “For that price only if she brings it home 😂😂😂😂,” and “The price is not it I’m sorry.” Others joked about the price tag, with one saying, “I think she got the decimal in the wrong spot…” and another exclaiming, “The gasp I let out when I saw that price. I love you, Adele, but $350??????”

Some fans speculated about what the price included. One commenter questioned, “For that price and it’s not even signed??” while another simply called the price “insane.”

Not everyone was critical, though. A few fans seemed eager to splurge on the exclusive item, praising its design and collectability. One said, “Very cool box design, I want to hold it and flip through everything,” while another shared, “Just got 4 😍😍.”

Despite the backlash, Adele has not addressed the criticism surrounding the pricing of the box set. The announcement comes shortly after the conclusion of her long-running Las Vegas residency, which ended on November 23. Adele’s partner, Rich Paul, and her son, Angelo, were in the audience for the final show.

Earlier this year, Adele announced an extended break from performing, telling fans, “I will not see you for an incredibly long time.” While her hiatus has left fans eager for more music and memorabilia, the steep price of this release has sparked debate over whether the vinyl set is worth the investment.

As the April 2025 release date approaches, it remains to be seen whether the buzz around the album will translate into sales or if the criticism will overshadow the hype. Fans, meanwhile, continue to discuss whether owning a piece of Adele’s iconic Las Vegas residency is worth the significant price tag.