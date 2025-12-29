Iowa Teacher Organizes Over 400 Breakfast Buddy Bags for Students

On the final day of school before Christmas break, every student at Manson Northwest Webster Elementary School went home carrying more than just holiday excitement. Each child received a box filled with breakfast foods meant to help them get through the winter break, thanks to a grassroots effort led by one teacher and embraced by an entire community.

The breakfast bag program was created by elementary teacher Jill Gaul, who wanted to make sure students had something reliable to eat while school was out. In total, 414 students from 3-year-old preschool through sixth grade were sent home with food to enjoy during the Christmas break, reported KTIV.

What started as a modest idea quickly turned into something much bigger. Gaul initially hoped to collect around 50 donations to support families who might need a little extra help. That goal was meant to get the program off the ground. Instead, donations poured in from across the area and soon began filling her classroom.

“I knew, I knew it was going to be more than 50, but never beyond my wildest dreams [thought] that everybody would get to take a bag,” Gaul said.

The overwhelming response meant that no child was left out. Every student at the school received the same support, avoiding any sense of separation or stigma. Gaul said that was one of the most meaningful parts of the experience, seeing the program grow from a targeted effort into something inclusive for the entire student body.

Gaul told KTIV that the idea came from a mix of inspiration and reflection. One influence was Iowa State University women’s basketball player Audi Crooks, whose own community focused efforts stood out to her. She was also inspired by the Knock and Dash Program in Algona, Iowa, which provides food and essentials to families in need.

Beyond those programs, Gaul said she looked closely at what was already happening in her own area. She noticed how local churches regularly step up to help families and began wondering what more could be done specifically for students in the Manson community. That question turned into action.

The program focused on breakfast foods, recognizing that mornings can be especially difficult for families trying to stretch groceries over a long school break. While the exact contents of the bags varied, the goal was consistency and reassurance. Gaul wanted students to know there would be something waiting for them when they woke up.

As donations continued to arrive, the scale of the project became clear. What could have been a small classroom effort turned into a school wide initiative fueled by neighbors, families, and supporters who believed in the mission. Gaul said the generosity she witnessed was both humbling and motivating.

For many families, the bags were more than just food. They were a reminder that the community was paying attention and willing to help without judgment. For the students, it meant starting winter break with one less worry.

Gaul hopes the program can continue and possibly grow in the future. For now, she is grateful for the outpouring of support and proud of what was accomplished in a short amount of time. A simple idea, paired with community kindness, ended up making a real difference for hundreds of kids heading into the holidays.