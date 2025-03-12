Meghan’s New Move Backfires as Critics Rip Apart Her Netflix Comeback

Meghan Markle’s troubles don’t seem to be fading anytime soon, even after what appears to be a carefully thought-out strategy to change public perception. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly decided to steer clear of adopting a new title for her public image amid ongoing criticism. However, royal commentators remain unconvinced that this move will put an end to the backlash.

According to new claims, Meghan is eager to shake off the ‘dictator in high heels’ reputation, particularly in the wake of her latest Netflix venture. The show, With Love, Meghan, was supposed to showcase a softer, more relatable side of the former actress, but it appears to have stirred up fresh scrutiny instead.

Crew members who worked on the project have nothing but praise for the Duchess, with some describing her as “friendly” and “approachable” in an interview with People magazine. But not everyone is buying into the glowing portrayal.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard weighed in on the situation, pointing out that Meghan has long faced accusations of bullying, and questioning whether the positive feedback from the production team is part of a calculated effort to change public perception.

As reported by Fox Digital, Chard highlighted claims from an unnamed source who still describes the 43-year-old as a “dictator in high heels.” She added: “Meghan is desperate to receive accolades and public approval.”

The royal expert suggested that this could be a strategic attempt by Meghan to win back favour, explaining: “Her aim, with the help of certain publications, is to revamp her character and change the public’s perception. Let’s face it, she, along with Netflix, needs bums on seats and future bustling sales.”

But not everyone is convinced the move will work. Chard continued: “The public has a long memory of Meghan’s behaviour, the hurt and upset caused to the royal family. Meghan hasn’t redeemed herself… If anything, she has shown a passive-aggressive side to the public as she clings to her royal title.”

The scrutiny comes at a tough time for the Duchess, especially after her latest Netflix series has struggled to make an impact. The eight-episode show has been met with less-than-enthusiastic reactions from royal watchers and social media users, many of whom have dismissed it as inauthentic.

Despite her efforts to move past past controversies, it seems Meghan’s latest attempt at a rebrand is facing an uphill battle. With critics still sceptical and audiences unimpressed, it looks like the Duchess may have a long way to go before she fully wins over the public.