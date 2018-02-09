6 Effective Home Remedies To Lighten Sun Spots
February 26, 2018
Permalink
Beauty Salon

6 Effective Home Remedies To Lighten Sun Spots

Every woman dreams to have a flawless skin, and in order to achieve this, they try out every possible remedy available. Still, the harsh ultraviolet rays of the…

Continue Reading →

5 Surprising Reasons You Have Dark Circles Under Your Eyes
November 2, 2017
Permalink
Eye care

5 Surprising Reasons You Have Dark Circles Under Your Eyes

We all know that a night or two of minimal sleep or putting in extra hours at the office can leave you looking more tired than usual. If…

Continue Reading →

5 Surprisingly Easy SFX Makeup Tricks to Try For Halloween
October 30, 2017
Permalink
Makeup Tips

5 Surprisingly Easy SFX Makeup Tricks to Try For Halloween

Special effects makeup, a skill previously reserved for movie sets, has gone mainstream. If you’ve never attempted SFX, it can be intimidating. To help you get started, we…

Continue Reading →

Twilly d’Hermès Scent to Court Millennials
August 15, 2017
Permalink
fragrance

Twilly d’Hermès Scent to Court Millennials

PARIS – Hermès is wooing Millennials with Twilly d’Hermès, its latest fragrance. The house’s perfumer Christine Nagel was given carte blanche to create the feminine scent, for which…

Continue Reading →

Taylor Swift Takes Boyfriend on Double-Date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
July 28, 2017
Permalink
Beauty Salon

Taylor Swift Takes Boyfriend on Double-Date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend reportedly enjoyed a summer couple’s retreat with Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The Blank Space star spent two days cosying…

Continue Reading →

Kaia Gerber Rocks Daniel Patrick!
July 19, 2017
Permalink
Outfits

Kaia Gerber Rocks Daniel Patrick!

Kaia Gerber was photographed wearing daniel patrick in Malibu yesterday! The model rocked the crop sweat sleeveless in dune while shopping at the Malibu Country Mart with supermodel…

Continue Reading →

Gigi Hadid Wears Andre Assous Slides For The Third Time!
July 18, 2017
Permalink
Outfits

Gigi Hadid Wears Andre Assous Slides For The Third Time!

Gigi Hadid was photographed wearing her favorite Andre Assous Slides for the third time while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon! The actress looked street chic…

Continue Reading →