Beauty Salon

Every woman dreams to have a flawless skin, and in order to achieve this, they try out every possible remedy available. Still, the harsh ultraviolet rays of the…
5 Surprising Reasons You Have Dark Circles Under Your Eyes
We all know that a night or two of minimal sleep or putting in extra hours at the office can leave you looking more tired than usual. If…
5 Surprisingly Easy SFX Makeup Tricks to Try For Halloween
Special effects makeup, a skill previously reserved for movie sets, has gone mainstream. If you’ve never attempted SFX, it can be intimidating. To help you get started, we…
Twilly d’Hermès Scent to Court Millennials
PARIS – Hermès is wooing Millennials with Twilly d’Hermès, its latest fragrance. The house’s perfumer Christine Nagel was given carte blanche to create the feminine scent, for which…
Taylor Swift Takes Boyfriend on Double-Date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend reportedly enjoyed a summer couple’s retreat with Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The Blank Space star spent two days cosying…
Kaia Gerber Rocks Daniel Patrick!
Kaia Gerber was photographed wearing daniel patrick in Malibu yesterday! The model rocked the crop sweat sleeveless in dune while shopping at the Malibu Country Mart with supermodel…
Gigi Hadid Wears Andre Assous Slides For The Third Time!
Gigi Hadid was photographed wearing her favorite Andre Assous Slides for the third time while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon! The actress looked street chic…