How To Use Dry Shampoo: Tips you need to know

Dry shampoo can perform wonders in a variety of ways. Dry shampoo’s revolutionary hair-boosting qualities can be the difference between a good and a bad hair day, whether it’s regenerating your roots between washes or adding volume to oily hair. However, as with other goods, there is a proper and improper way to use it.

Dry shampoo is most typically seen in spray form, but did you know there are a variety of formulations and colors available to fit different hair types and hues? We sought the advice of board-certified dermatologists Dr. Rebecca Marcus and Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky to better understand how dry shampoo works and how to use it.

“The great thing about dry shampoo is there’s no wrong way to use it—it’s one of the most versatile products in the hair care world, and formulas are evolving to multitask,” says Pureology artist Emily Alders.

Which is the Best Dry Shampoo

What you consider the greatest dry shampoo will be determined by your requirements. Look no further than Refresh & Go Dry Shampoo for a truly versatile option.

Washing hair too regularly might cause a new color to fade faster, so color-treated hair should become friends with a dry shampoo. There’s only one issue: some dry shampoo solutions can leave strands feeling dry and gritty, making hair color look dull.

image courtesy: Aradbranding

Refresh & Go Dry Shampoo comes into play. This lightweight, residue-free multitasker contains rice starch and is suitable for both natural and colored hair. Its AntiFade Complex and UVA/UVB protection make hair color remain longer. And it adds movement and texture to clean hair, making updos easier to do.

How To Use Dry Shampoo: If You Need To Refresh Your Hair

Take a look at Alders’ dry shampoo pro tips and advice on how to use dry shampoo appropriately to make the most of your next spray.

Step 1: Hold the dry shampoo four to six inches away from your hair and spray the roots directly. Begin by spritzing one piece of hair at a time where it feels oiliest (for most women, this is along the hairline, the nape of the neck, and the crown of the head).

Pure Artist Tip: “Because Refresh & Go Dry Shampoo is a lightweight formula, you don’t have to worry about product buildup. But as with any styling product it’s always a good idea to apply a little at a time until you reach your desired look,” says Alders.

Step 2: Using your fingertips, massage the product into the roots and scalp to distribute the oil-absorbing action evenly across the head. Flip your head upside down while rubbing the product into your hair for added lift.

Pure Artist Tip: Looking to correct a kink or flatness in your hair from sleeping on it funny or finishing a sweaty workout? “After applying the dry shampoo, take a blow-dryer and blast cool air at your roots to help change the direction of hair or build volume,” says Alders.

Step 3: Smooth out hair with a brush or comb, or restyle with hot tools.

Pure Artist Tip: “If you notice your ends are feeling dry or they’ve lost their shape, try adding a little bit of On The Rise Root-Lifting Mousse to them and restyle,” says Alders.

This article originally appeared in Womens Health Mag has been updated.