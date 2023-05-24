Baby Hair Care Guide: Follow These Tips During The Hot Season

During the summer season, babies often experience challenges such as dryness, dandruff, itchy scalp, and hair damage. This requires parents to adjust their baby’s hair care routine and address specific issues. We consulted Baby care specialist Ms. Kinjal Popat, COO and Co-Founder of R for Rabbit, who shared some valuable tips for parents. She emphasized the importance of adapting to modern hair care practices and staying updated with the latest tips.

When brushing your baby’s hair, it’s crucial to be gentle, as their hair is prone to tangles during hot weather. Opt for a soft-bristled brush or a wide-toothed comb to untangle their hair. There are baby combs and brushes available with soft teeth designed to detangle hair painlessly. Additionally, you can use a detangling spray to further ease the process.

To combat dryness and breakage, it’s essential to keep your baby’s hair hydrated during the hot and humid weather. Choose a shampoo that contains moisturizing ingredients like oatmeal and avocado, which will help maintain scalp and hair softness and hydration. Additionally, use natural and organic hair oil on a weekly basis to promote hair softness and shine.

Avoid tight hairstyles such as braids, ponytails, and buns, as they can cause damage by pulling on your baby’s hair. Instead, opt for looser and more natural styles that prevent breakage and maintain the health and strength of your baby’s hair.

To protect your baby’s delicate hair from harmful UV rays, make sure they wear a hat or scarf when exposed to the sun. When going out, consider using a stroller with a canopy to provide additional protection. This not only safeguards their hair but also keeps them comfortable and cool in the hot weather.

Offering a healthy diet is crucial for promoting hair health in babies. Incorporate nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds into their diet as they are beneficial for hair health. Ensure they have a balanced diet throughout the day and encourage them to drink an adequate amount of water.

By following these tips, parents can maintain their baby’s hair health and beauty throughout the summer season, addressing specific challenges and ensuring proper care.