What to Do When He Doesn’t Call You Back After a Date?

It is very natural that women start to panic when men don’t call them. This is something that every woman goes through in life at some point in time.

We all keep thinking that this man is the right choice and the best ever and feel him as the ONE but suddenly out of nowhere, he stops calling or does not call the way he used to before. We tell you what next you should do when your date won’t call.

Avoid the thing that makes the situation worse

The thing that makes this situation worse is to call him back. It is not a good idea to keep calling him even though you know that the relationship between you is not the same way it used to be. You should not lose respect in his eyes or yours, and constantly nagging him or calling him can all worsen the situation.

Find out the reasons why he did not call

There also could probably be some solid reasons why he did not call. He could have actually been busy with some sort of work. He may not want to act too desperate by calling you very often.

So give ample time and allow him to think. If there are no calls for more than a week, call and kindly inquire about his wellness and you will know the reason. In case he is still alive, jolly, and well but has stopped placing calls to you, assume that he may not be interested anymore in continuing the relationship further. So don’t place any calls back either.

What to do when there is no reason for not calling?

If you think that there is no absolute reason behind the “no-call” thing, then the best thing to do would be to just go on and do things to keep yourself busy so that you no longer think about the same thing over and over again.

Refresh yourself and move on with your life. The best thing would be to go on some arranged or blind dates. This will be a fresh breather and a good break from your last guy.

Plan some “all-girls night out”. This too could be a refreshing break from guys and their tantrums once they become boyfriends. Also, showing indifference to his behavior might do wonders or how about making him jealous? It could be fun to get back on him by looking sexy and irresistible!