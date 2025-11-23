Trump’s MAGA shows deep cracks as feuds and purity tests pull the movement apart

Just a few months ago MAGA felt like the most powerful force in the media landscape. It helped reelect President Trump, defended him at every turn and punished any Republican who refused to fall in line. MAGA and Trump were essentially the same thing. But the movement that once dominated conservative conversation is now tangled in fights over Israel, white nationalism, purity tests and clashes between its biggest voices.

It still supports Trump by a huge margin, but it has started losing influence over his agenda and is struggling to unite the right. Instead of going after liberals or establishment Republicans, the movement often turns inward and tears itself apart.

Many people have no idea any of this is happening because they are not watching Tucker Carlson or listening to Ben Shapiro or following America First debates on Rumble or X. They only see glimpses when mainstream outlets highlight feuds like Carlson and Shapiro’s clash over Israel. Still, MAGA continues to dominate Republican media in the same way Fox News once did.

Trump reminded everyone of his ownership over the brand, saying, “MAGA was my idea — MAGA was nobody else’s idea. I know what MAGA wants better than anybody else. And MAGA wants to see our country thrive.” But even with his control, division is growing. The fights have spilled into public view as the movement argues over what America First really means when Trump focuses on places like Israel or Venezuela while working-class voters struggle at home.

Tucker Carlson, Byron Donalds, President Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Nick Fuentes and younger white nationalists have gained influence while making racist and misogynistic remarks. Trump’s escalating feud with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shows another crack. He called her “‘Wacky’ Marjorie” and pulled his endorsement. She fired back: “I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. … I remain America First and America Only!!!” He then called her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green,” and she said threats against her were being “fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.”

Others like Tucker Carlson argue that free speech has become fake in Republican circles. He said the party is “every bit as censorious as some blue-haired, menopausal Black Lives Matter activist,” adding he feels “betrayed.” Mike Cernovich accused people around Trump of blatant corruption. Steve Bannon said Trump understands the base but spends too much time on Palestine and not enough on East Palestine, Ohio.

Marjorie Taylor Greene attends President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Raheem Kassam wrote that Trump must return to his populist roots instead of catering to tech CEOs, Wall Street figures and Big Pharma. Trump’s support for AI and H-1B visas frustrates MAGA purists who see his billionaire allies shaping his thinking. The White House pushed back, with Kush Desai saying Trump’s only priority is “the best interest of the American people.”

For now the chaos does not hurt Trump because MAGA’s biggest personalities still remain fiercely loyal to him. But it is already becoming a challenge for Vice President Vance, who is trying to position himself as Trump’s future successor while navigating fights with figures like Fuentes. As one former Trump official put it, the noise will always exist, but Vance’s job is to focus on the president’s agenda.

This article was originally published in Axios and has been updated.