Missouri teacher who supplied students with alcohol, drugs, and money for sex gets 10 years in prison

A married substitute teacher who paid students for sex and provided them with drugs and alcohol has been sentenced to prison. Carissa Jane Smith, 30, received a 10 year sentence after being convicted on 19 sex related charges.

Authorities say the former substitute teacher offered students $100 or more, paying them in cash or through CashApp in return for sex. She is also reported to have given the kids alcohol and marijuana in exchange for what she wanted.

She was arrested in November of last year and faced 19 charges that included rape, sodomy, sex trafficking of a child, and sexual contact and misconduct involving a student. Before her arrest, Smith worked as a paraprofessional and longtime substitute teacher in the Dixon School District in Missouri, located about 130 miles southwest of St. Louis.

She’s accused of having sex with at least two students. Court documents exposed other shocking allegations, including one student who claimed that Smith forced him to ejaculate inside her. And when one of the victims said he had a video of her performing oral sex, she allegedly “smashed” the student’s phone.

The alleged crimes took place while Smith worked as a substitute teacher at Dixon Middle School. (Photo by Google Maps)

It is also reported that the former teacher’s husband threatened one of the kids with a baseball bat after Smith told him she was being blackmailed with a video showing them smoking marijuana. One victim told police that everything began in August 2023, when he was still in middle school.

The child said he met Smith while she was substituting for his class and she gave students her Snapchat username, according to police documents obtained by KYTV. “Smith began sending them pictures of her breasts and buttocks, along with her nude in the shower,” court documents stated.

Cops say she had sex with the students at her home and other locations, including gravel roads, multiple times over the course of a year. She allegedly gave the students money, alcohol, and marijuana and told them to keep their mouths shut or they’d get in trouble.

In one incident, Smith allegedly smoked marijuana with a student and her friend, a former school nurse for the school district. The victim reported that Smith then took him to McDonald’s because her husband was at home with their kids, court docs said.

In another alleged sexual encounter, a student asked Smith to stop but she refused – then gave him extra money after. Investigators said the incidents took place between August 2023 and September 2024. Smith worked as a long-term substitute at Dixon Middle School during the 2022 to 2023 school year.

She then served as a paraprofessional at the district’s high school the following year. She was hired as a long-term substitute at the high school in July but resigned on August 30.