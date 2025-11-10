A Pennsylvania voter who supported Donald Trump now says he deeply regrets his decision, calling the president’s conduct in office “a complete betrayal.” Morgen Morgus, a self-described Libertarian, shared his frustration in a letter to the editor published by USA Today, writing that a year after the election, he feels “completely swindled.”

“If the presidential election were held today—with the same candidates—I would sit it out,” Morgus wrote. “There was a hope that they would be willing to listen to us, but unfortunately, that is not happening.”

Morgus’s comments, first reported by The Daily Beast, place him among a growing group of Trump supporters who have publicly expressed regret for backing the MAGA movement. Many of them say the administration has failed to deliver on promises to help working Americans and instead has focused on policies they view as self-serving or damaging.

One such voter, Betty Szretter, who once described herself as a proud MAGA fan, told NBC News she now regrets her vote. Szretter, who depends on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to manage her daughter’s diabetes, said the administration’s policies have made life harder for struggling families. “It all seems very selfish,” she said. “Now he’s busy out of the country and demolishing the White House.”

In an interview with CNN, Szretter added, “I believe the Trump administration, instead of focusing on presidential ballrooms, should be paying attention to individual Americans’ dining rooms.”

The Daily Beast also cited findings from recent focus groups of Latino voters, a demographic in which Trump gained nearly 48 percent of the vote in the last election. Many of these voters expressed anger over what they described as mishandling of the economy and harsh deportation policies that have disrupted families and communities.

In his letter, Morgus said he was particularly disillusioned by the administration’s handling of government spending. He criticized what he called the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” describing it as one of the largest spending packages in modern U.S. history.

“What DOGE found in terms of cuts was great, but right after that came the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and continuing resolutions that undid all of their progress by leaps and bounds,” he wrote, referring to the earlier Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

While Morgus says he will still vote in the midterm elections, he no longer plans to support either major party. “I feel that I need to do what I can to ensure liberty advances, which includes voting for Libertarian Party candidates or candidates who have libertarian values,” he concluded.