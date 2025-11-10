BBC’s Deborah Turness Resigns, Pushes Back on Trump’s “Corrupt” Label

Former BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness has defended the broadcaster after Donald Trump accused it of being “corrupt,” following the fallout from a Panorama editing controversy that led to the resignations of both Turness and Director-General Tim Davie.

Speaking outside Broadcasting House in London on Monday morning, Turness rejected claims of institutional bias, saying BBC journalists “are hardworking people who strive for impartiality.” Her comments came a day after Trump condemned the BBC over what he described as a doctored video of one of his speeches.

“Of course, our journalists aren’t corrupt,” Turness said. “Our journalists are hardworking people who strive for impartiality, and I will stand by their journalism.”

Turness stepped down over the weekend, saying she took responsibility for errors in editing Trump’s speech in a 2024 Panorama broadcast that appeared to splice together two separate remarks made an hour apart during the Capitol Hill riots. The edit created the impression that Trump had urged supporters to “fight like hell,” omitting that he also called for a “peaceful and patriotic” demonstration.

“I stepped down because the buck stops with me,” Turness said. “But I’d like to make one thing very clear, BBC News is not institutionally biased. That’s why it remains the world’s most trusted news provider.”

The controversy triggered a political storm after a leaked report by former BBC adviser Michael Prescott accused the corporation of bias and censorship. The internal memo claimed Panorama misrepresented Trump’s words and highlighted alleged slanted coverage of Gaza and transgender issues.

Tim Davie resigned shortly afterward, saying the BBC “must be open, transparent, and accountable.” BBC chairman Samir Shah called it a “sad day” for the broadcaster, praising Davie’s leadership but acknowledging the “continued pressure” he faced.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, claimed victory following the resignations. “The top people in the BBC are all quitting because they were caught ‘doctoring’ my speech,” he wrote. “These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election.”

Meanwhile, BBC presenter Nick Robinson attempted to explain the corporation’s internal turmoil during an extended monologue on Radio 4’s Today programme. He described the BBC board as being in “paralysis” amid “political interference” and divisions over how to handle the crisis.

As politicians from across the spectrum weigh in, some have called for reforms to restore public trust. Former BBC executive Sir Craig Oliver said the organisation’s leadership “created a vacuum” by failing to respond swiftly, leaving it “rudderless” in the face of attacks from political figures at home and abroad.