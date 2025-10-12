‘An Abuse of Power’: Harris Blasts Trump’s DOJ for Discrimination and Unfair Treatment

Former Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t hold back in her latest sit-down with MSNBC, calling out Donald Trump’s Justice Department for what she described as blatant discrimination. In a new interview with MSNBC’s Eugene Daniels, Harris accused Trump’s DOJ of targeting people “because of who they are, or, for that matter, what they look like.”

The comments came during a preview segment that aired Saturday on MSNBC’s The Weekend, part of her ongoing media tour promoting her new book 107 Days. The memoir reflects on the intense stretch between Harris becoming the Democratic presidential nominee and her Election Day loss to now-President Donald Trump.

Her tone in the interview was direct, and her message clear — she believes the Justice Department under Trump went after people unfairly and without accountability. “It’s about an abuse of power,” she said, suggesting that the administration’s actions crossed a moral and political line.

Harris has made headlines before for her candid takes, but this latest interview shows she’s leaning further into her role as one of Trump’s most outspoken critics. Since the release of 107 Days on September 23, she’s been on a media blitz, discussing the book’s behind-the-scenes stories and her reflections on that turbulent campaign season.

The former vice president’s comments come at a time when tensions between Trump’s political base and his critics remain high. Her remarks about the Justice Department echo broader concerns raised by civil rights groups and former officials about how the Trump administration handled investigations and prosecutions.

In the interview, Harris also hinted that accountability still matters, even after leaving office. “When we talk about justice, it cannot be selective,” she said. “It must apply to everyone — regardless of status, race, or appearance.”

The full interview is expected to air this week on MSNBC, where Harris is likely to expand on her criticism of the president’s leadership and discuss her perspective on what she calls the “erosion of trust” in American institutions.

For Harris, who continues to be a polarizing figure in American politics, her latest comments serve as both a reflection on the past and a warning about what happens when power is used, as she put it, “to punish rather than protect.”