‘Oops, We Made a Mistake’: Trump Supporters Express Shock and Regret Over President’s 2025 Actions

Political analyst Jesse Dollemore wrote a harsh response to a recent New York Times focus group that shows more and more of Donald Trump‘s supporters are regretting their decision. It has been just over a year since the 2024 election, and the voters who put Trump back in power are said to be “super pissed off” as the government presses on with its controversial military and geopolitical aims.

Dollemore said the focus group shows a significant difference between what Trump says throughout his campaign and what his followers anticipate. Many people thought Trump’s most extreme pledges were just campaign talk, but now they are seeing those promises become official policy. For example, the military is suddenly interested in Greenland again and is becoming involved in Venezuela.

One focus group participant, a 55-year-old Republican named Heather, expressed frustration over the administration’s focus on Greenland. “Why are we there?” she asked, questioning the military focus. Another voter, 62-year-old Bill, questioned Trump’s legal authority to seize foreign resources: “What gives him the right to go in militarily and take it?”

(REUTERS)

Dollemore didn’t hold back in his response to these concerns. “You did, Bill!” Dollemore stated, pointing out that Trump explicitly campaigned on a “dictator for a day” platform. “Idiots like you that put him in power to begin with… the guy who said on day one, ‘I’m going to be a dictator,’ and you got a dictator, and now you’re like, ‘Oh god, what have I done?'”

The analysis points out an interesting psychological trend among the base: they tend to accept Trump’s lies, like claims of a stolen election or trillions of dollars in tax income, while calling his truthful comments about his authoritarian goals “exaggerations.”

“When Trump says, ‘I’ll be a dictator just for a day,’ or ‘We’re going to have roving gangs of ICE,’ they’re like, ‘Eh, he’s exaggerating,'” Dollemore noted. “Now that he’s doing the things he said he would do… now they realize they may have made a mistake.”

As the administration continues to push its agenda with renewed vigor, the backlash from within the Republican party suggests a rocky road ahead for Trump’s second-term plans. For now, Dollemore’s message to these voters is simple: “It’s your mistake. Live with it.”

