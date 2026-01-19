Voters are losing confidence in the economy, and a new survey shows why that could hurt Trump

According to the findings of a recent survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal, voters are becoming more dissatisfied with the way in which President Donald Trump is managing the economy. This change has the potential to have repercussions for the approaching midterm elections.

According to a survey that was issued on the evening of January 16, the Journal said that the number of voters who perceive the economy as weak rather than robust has increased by 15 percentage points. This represents “a deterioration from July, when negative views predominated by 4 points.”

Approximately fifty percent of voters believe that the economy has deteriorated over the course of the last year, while thirty-five percent believe that it has improved. “These are among the warning signs for the president and the Republican Party,” the Journal wrote, citing the findings of the survey, which indicate that voters believe Trump is concentrating on international affairs and other topics “at the expense of their most pressing concerns, which are rising prices and the overall economy.”

92% of individuals who voted for Trump in 2024 are giving him a good job rating now, including 70% who “strongly approve,” according to the findings of a study conducted by the Journal. This indicates that support for Trump among his most devoted followers has stayed consistent.

In spite of this, the survey indicates that Trump and the Republican Party are more politically vulnerable in the run-up to the midterm elections for the House of Representatives and the Senate later this year. It was said that 45% of voters are satisfied with the president’s performance on the job, while 54% are not satisfied with it. That is a nine-point margin, in contrast to the six points that were found in the most recent poll conducted by the Journal, which was conducted in July.

