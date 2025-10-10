“It’s a Dark Day When Marjorie Taylor Greene Is the Voice of Reason” The View Reacts to Shutdown Drama

On Thursday’s episode of The View, something happened that no one really saw coming. The hosts actually gave Marjorie Taylor Greene a nod of approval after she urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring lawmakers back into session as the government shutdown drags on.

Whoopi Goldberg set the tone by playing a supercut of politicians bickering back and forth, which ended with a clip of Greene. The Georgia Republican, who’s usually known for fiery and often controversial remarks, was surprisingly measured this time. Speaking with CNN’s Manu Raju, she pushed both sides to stop treating politics like a team sport.

That line struck a chord. After the clip, the studio audience clapped for several seconds, and Goldberg admitted that Greene seemed to be the only one actually paying attention to what her constituents are going through.

“Her constituents are saying, ‘Excuse me, we are being affected by what’s happening here,’” Goldberg explained, pointing to the reality that the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies could cause health insurance premiums to skyrocket.

Goldberg went further, highlighting that Greene’s district is not wealthy and that people there are feeling the pinch. “She’s in a poor district, and her people said, ‘This is affecting us. Either you get us some help, or we’re going to put you out. This is your job,’ and she is the voice of reason here. What the hell is going on?”

That moment of calling Greene a “voice of reason” drew laughs and disbelief, but it underscored how unusual the situation is. Joy Behar jumped in, saying the issue feels very personal for Greene because she’s talked openly about her own family facing skyrocketing insurance premiums. Behar noted that Greene has raised concerns about her kids’ coverage potentially doubling in cost next year.

Adding to the unusual consensus, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who once worked in Donald Trump’s White House, agreed with Goldberg. She said, “It’s a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason.”

The fact that Greene — a lawmaker often criticized for spreading conspiracy theories — is suddenly the one calling for practical solutions during a government shutdown shows just how messy the situation has become. The View hosts weren’t praising her overall politics, but they couldn’t ignore that in this moment, she’s saying what many Americans want to hear.

For viewers, it was a rare sight to see Greene not only break with her party but also receive unexpected support from a panel of liberal-leaning commentators who rarely have anything nice to say about her. It was also a reminder of how deeply the government shutdown and expiring healthcare subsidies are hitting ordinary families.

So, in a twist no one would have predicted, Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself in an unusual position — being applauded on national television for telling her colleagues to put politics aside and do their jobs.