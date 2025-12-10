Siggy Flicker Shares Support for Alina Habba Following Her Resignation and Legal Battles

Siggy Flicker, former cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, expressed her admiration for Alina Habba, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump, just one day after Habba resigned as acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. Habba stepped down after a judge ruled that Trump did not have the authority to appoint her to the position in the first place.

Trump had also withdrawn Habba’s nomination for the permanent role in late July when the Senate failed to advance the vote. This makes Habba the fourth attorney appointed by Trump to be found unlawfully serving in the position.

On Tuesday, Flicker was sworn in as a new member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum board, calling it the “honor of a lifetime.” She shared a post on Instagram to mark the occasion and thanked Habba, who was present at the ceremony.

“This country is well worth the FIGHT!!!!” Flicker wrote in her Instagram post, which included a photo of her with Habba. “Surround yourself with FIGHTERS who will never give in to the evil trying to destroy this country!” In a follow-up post, Flicker shared another picture of a group of women, including Habba, and expressed her gratitude for the “love and support from amazing friends.”

Habba, in turn, posted a photo of Flicker at the ceremony on her Instagram story, congratulating her on the achievement. Months earlier, Habba had shared a photo of the same group of women, including Flicker, with the caption, “Google friend goals… this is it.” Habba had also congratulated Flicker on her appointment to the board, calling her a “tireless advocate.”

In announcing her resignation, Habba emphasized that complying with the court’s decision should not be seen as “surrender.” She made it clear that her departure wouldn’t weaken the Justice Department and noted that she would continue serving as an advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

On X, Bondi voiced her frustration, stating, “These judges should not be able to countermand the President’s choice of attorneys entrusted with carrying out the executive branch’s core responsibility of prosecuting crime.”

Siggy Flicker and Alina Habba show solidarity amid Legal challenges (Photo by Getty Images)

Habba, also posting on X, stated, “What these obstructionists misunderstood is that my loyalty is not to politics, a title, or a ZIP code. It is to this great country.”

Michael Fisher, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, wrote in the opinion that Habba’s appointment was not in compliance with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA), noting that Habba was exercising all the powers of a U.S. Attorney without proper authorization.

It remains unclear what Habba’s next steps will be beyond her advisory role with Bondi, but given her unwavering loyalty to Trump, she is likely to continue playing a significant role in his administration.