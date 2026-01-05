‘I voted for lower costs’: Venezuela aggression leaves Trump voters questioning his promises on prices and wars

Dillon Mockli voted for Donald Trump in 2024, hoping for fewer wars, reduced government spending, and lower living costs. When he later heard Trump imply that the United States would effectively control Venezuela after capturing President Nicolás Maduro, he reacted with swift frustration. “Charming. Exactly what I voted for,” he remarked.

Mockli, a 38-year-old food truck owner in rural Idaho, says inflation has severely damaged his finances. He frequently encounters customers whose credit cards are declined. His own costs continue to climb. Although his income is higher than ever, it does not feel that way.

“I make the most money I ever made in my life, and I feel the brokest I’ve ever been,” he shared. He described Trump’s first year back in office as “a gigantic disappointment to a monumental degree” and now intends to vote Libertarian or skip the election entirely.

Such frustrations are not isolated. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump’s unexpected move in Venezuela has introduced a risky international crisis into an election year already dominated by concerns over prices, jobs, and affordability. Strategists and voters suggest that Trump’s ability to manage a dangerous overseas operation while convincing Americans that the economy is improving could decide the November outcome.

“If things go wrong, this will be tremendous. If things go well and we don’t stay too long, that’s a plus,” said Wes Anderson, a Republican pollster at OnMessage. “But I cannot imagine that it overcomes the principal driver of this election, which is how average Americans feel about the economy.”

Before this operation, polls consistently showed most Americans opposed military action in Venezuela and were more concerned with inflation than foreign policy. The White House argues that removing Maduro demonstrates strong leadership, but many citizens do not understand how this helps them pay rent or buy groceries. Recent reporting from Reuters and the Associated Press has highlighted similar themes: public distrust of new foreign entanglements and persistently high consumer prices.

During the campaign, Trump promised to lower prices by cracking down on illegal immigration and boosting domestic manufacturing through tariffs. However, those tariffs have contributed to inflation as businesses pass costs to consumers, and unemployment reached a four-year high in November. Although economic growth has stabilized, consumer sentiment remains deeply negative.

Republicans have largely closed ranks behind the administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted on Sunday that the United States is not preparing for a broader conflict. “We are at war against drug trafficking organizations, not a war against Venezuela,” he explained on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Some Republican officials believe the gamble could pay off if Venezuela’s vast oil reserves eventually help reduce fuel prices. Others are less convinced. Marc Short, who served in Trump’s first administration, believes the president is drifting from the issues that secured his reelection. “He was primarily elected because of two issues: securing the border and bringing down costs,” Short stated. “On controlling costs, his trade agenda is working against him.”

Democrats are emphasizing this disconnect. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego put it plainly: “The president is losing focus. He’s doing what he said he wasn’t going to do, getting us involved in more wars and not doing what he promised, which is to bring down the cost of living.”

Reactions among Trump’s voters are mixed. Some see potential benefits regarding oil, drug interdiction, or immigration. Others feel uneasy. Andrea Janssen, a Kansas contractor who voted for Trump, said hearing the president discuss managing Venezuela “made my stomach sink.” She feels no economic relief as renovation projects dwindle and subcontractors become increasingly desperate for work.

“I think he’s a lot of talk and no action,” she said. For many Americans, Venezuela feels distant. What matters are the prices of eggs, gasoline, and rent. That disconnect may be the most critical factor of all this fall.

