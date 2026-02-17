Anderson Cooper Reportedly Steps Away From 60 Minutes After Nearly 20 Years

Anderson Cooper is stepping away from 60 Minutes after nearly two decades on the long-running news program. The departure was first reported by Breaker Media, marking the end of his long tenure balancing roles at CNN and CBS.

After close to 20 years contributing to one of television’s most respected news shows, Cooper said the decision came down to shifting priorities in his personal life. In a statement obtained by Variety, Cooper reflected on what the role has meant to him throughout his career.

“Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the highlights of my career. I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business.”

Cooper also explained that while he has long managed to juggle multiple high-profile roles, he now wants to focus more on his family. The CNN anchor is a father of two young children, and he said their growing needs played a major role in his choice to step away.

A familiar face on 60 Minutes for almost two decades, Anderson Cooper is now turning the page. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File)

“For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they want to spend time with me.”

Cooper’s tenure at 60 Minutes has included major interviews, investigative reporting, and long-form storytelling that have become a signature part of the show’s format. His exit marks the end of an era for viewers who have followed his work across both networks.

Back in 2014, Cooper spoke candidly about his surprise at landing the job during an interview with the Television Academy. “I have no idea how I became a correspondent.”

At the time, he also expressed deep enthusiasm about being part of the legendary program, which has been a staple in American television journalism for decades. Cooper said the show held personal meaning for him long before he joined its staff.

“I am thrilled to be a correspondent on 60 Minutes. It is a show that I’ve watched from the moment it started, I thinkand we used to watch with my family and talk about stories that we’re seeing,” gushed at the time. Cooper also recalled that he didn’t hesitate when the opportunity was offered, saying he “instantly said yes” when approached.

Even with years of experience in broadcast journalism, Cooper admitted that 60 Minutes challenged him in a new way. He explained that the show’s format required a different approach than what he was used to on CNN.

“And look, there’s a lot I still need to get better at, and want to get better at,” he added. “There are tons I’ve learned, you know, it’s a whole different style of interviewing people,” he explained. “It’s doing long form storytelling, it’s different than doing things that I do, interviews that I do on my nightly show for CNN.

The amount of research you do on stories, the amount of time you spend on stories, the production values of them, the amount of effort that’s put into them.” While Cooper has not announced his next step, his departure signals a major change in his professional routine as he shifts his focus toward family life.

