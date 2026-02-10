Trump’s Economic Numbers are Collapsing, and CNN says It’s now his biggest problem, Republicans are starting to admit

CNN data analyst Harry Enten says the numbers are looking rough for President Donald Trump on the economy, and he claims that, one year into Trump’s presidency, the president is at his worst point yet.

Enten broke down the data Monday during a segment with CNN host John Berman, comparing how Trump was viewed around the same time in his first term versus where things stand now. And according to Enten, the shift is not just bad, it is shocking.

Speaking on air, Enten said that early in Trump’s first presidency, the economy was one of his strongest selling points. Now, he argues, it has turned into one of his biggest political problems.

Flapping his arms to make his point, Enten said, “You know, the economy used to be the wind beneath Donald Trump’s presidency wings. And now it’s his Titanic. Because what are we talking about here? Well, let’s just take a look here. Trump’s economic net approval one year in term one. Hey! Yeah! Plus side of the ledger plus eight points. It was his best issue, arguably, but now it’s one of his worst.

Look at that. Way, way down in the basement, 18 points below water. What is that? A 26-point switcheroo in the wrong direction. This is the type of number that Democratic midterm dreams are made of, and Republican nightmares are also made of.”

Enten also pointed to polling that suggests Americans are increasingly blaming the Trump administration for the state of the economy. In his view, voters have flipped from seeing Trump as someone who improves economic conditions to someone they believe is making things worse.

“The Trump admin has made the economy worse or better? You go back to January of 2018, term number one, the plurality winner there was better at 40%, just 22% said worse. Look at this side of the screen. The exact opposite story. What a switcheroo. My goodness gracious, 52% of Americans say the Trump admin. policies had made the economy worse,” Enten explained.

But the number that seemed to hit Enten hardest was the response from Republicans themselves, who normally stick with Trump no matter what. Even among his own party, the support is slipping.

‘The Number One Issue’ CNN Claims Economy Is Dragging Trump Down Hard (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Enten noted that only 57% of Republicans currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, which is unusually low for a president who has traditionally relied on strong party loyalty.

“This — this more than anything else — it is what is driving Donald Trump’s approval rating overall down. It is the economy. It’s the number one issue. And the American people believe that Donald Trump is failing on the key number one issue,” Enten said.

Still, he argued that the most damaging numbers are coming from independent voters, a group that often decides elections and has become increasingly critical of Trump’s economic performance.

“But this is the number that absolutely blew my mind,” Enten continued. “Oh my goodness gracious. Trump’s economic net approval one year in among independents in term one. He was ten points above water. Look at where he is today. Whoa, 43 points below. That’s a 53-point switcheroo. You can’t win elections when on the number one issue, you are 43 points below water among independents. This is just absolutely atrocious.”

Enten’s analysis paints a grim picture for Trump heading into the next stretch of his term, especially since the economy has long been a key issue where he has tried to claim an advantage. If voters continue to see his administration as making things worse, and if independents keep souring on him, it could create serious trouble for Republicans in upcoming elections.