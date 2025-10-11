Maria Corina Machado says Nobel Peace Prize shows “we are not alone” in Venezuela’s fight for freedom

Maria Corina Machado says winning the Nobel Peace Prize is not just a personal honor, but a symbol of hope for millions of Venezuelans still living under dictatorship. Speaking to CBS News in an exclusive interview, Machado said the award sends a powerful message to her country that “we are not alone.”

“They have been part of this huge movement,” Machado told CBS News by Zoom. “We are not alone. The world recognizes this huge, epic fight.”

At 58, Machado has spent more than two decades leading Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement, earning her the nickname “Iron Lady” for her defiance against two successive authoritarian leaders—first Hugo Chavez, and now his successor, Nicolas Maduro. Forced into hiding for her safety, she continues to coordinate opposition efforts against what she calls a brutal and corrupt regime.

“This is certainly the biggest recognition to our people,” Machado said, calling the Nobel Peace Prize a shared victory for Venezuelans who have endured years of repression and economic collapse. CBS News was the only U.S. media outlet to speak with her following Friday’s announcement.

Her fight against Venezuela’s leadership has made her one of the most recognizable faces of resistance in Latin America. Maduro’s reelection in July 2024 was widely disputed, with the U.S. refusing to recognize the result and instead declaring opposition leader Edmundo González—now living in exile—the rightful winner.

The U.S. has since increased pressure on Maduro’s government. In recent months, the Trump administration has deployed warships to the southern Caribbean and carried out military strikes on what it described as drug boats originating from Venezuela. Just last week, the White House notified Congress that the U.S. is in a “non-international armed conflict” with drug cartels designated as terrorist organizations.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Machado was chosen for keeping “the flame of democracy burning amidst a growing darkness.” A video captured the emotional moment she received the call from Kristian Berg Harpviken, the director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, informing her of the win.

“Oh my God. I have no words. Thank you so much,” Machado said during the call. “I hope you understand this is a movement, this is an achievement for a whole society. I am just one person; I certainly do not deserve this. Oh my God.”

Machado’s defiance has come at great personal risk. Over the past year, she has lived in hiding after Maduro threatened to arrest her for what the regime calls “destabilizing acts.” CBS News previously followed Machado in Venezuela during the 2024 elections, when she openly challenged the government’s control despite the risk to her life.

“I think it does give me a lot of protection,” she said when asked how the Nobel Prize might affect her safety. “But the most important thing is that it highlights, worldwide, the importance of the struggle of Venezuela.”

She also shared that she spoke with President Trump on Friday to thank him for his administration’s support. “From the bottom of the heart of Venezuelans,” she said, expressing gratitude for continued U.S. pressure on Maduro’s regime. “He can be sure that we are a society committed to freedom, that we will prevail.”

For Machado, the award is more than recognition—it’s validation of a lifelong mission. It reminds her and her country that even in isolation, the world is watching.