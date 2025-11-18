Trump Claims He Got Bobby Kennedy to Try a Big Mac and ‘He Loved It’

Donald Trump recently shared a funny story about getting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to try a McDonald’s Big Mac during a speech to McDonald’s franchise owners in Washington, D.C., on November 17. Trump, who at 79 is known for his love of fast food, proudly declared himself one of the chain’s “all-time most loyal customers.”

During his speech at the McDonald’s Impact Summit 2025, Trump made a comparison between his food choices and those of other politicians. “Other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering,” he said, adding that when he was flying on his campaign plane, Trump Force One, “we served only McDonald’s almost every time.”

He went on to say, “On occasion, we couldn’t find one, which is pretty hard to believe, but we really did.”

Trump then dropped a humorous tidbit: “You fed us very well, and I even got Bobby Kennedy to eat a Big Mac,” he said, with a smile. “He told me he loved it.”

However, Kennedy’s opinion on Trump’s diet is far from enthusiastic. After the 2024 presidential election, he didn’t hold back when discussing the food served on Trump Force One. In an interview with podcaster Joe Polish, Kennedy, 71, compared it to poison.

“The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad,” Kennedy said. “Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison. You have a choice between — you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s, like, when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.”

Yet, in an interesting twist, just days after that interview, Kennedy was photographed on Trump Force One, sitting with Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr., with McDonald’s fast food laid out on a table. In the picture, Kennedy is holding up a box for a Big Mac and has a bottle of Coca-Cola by his side.

Trump Jr. confirmed that Kennedy did, in fact, eat McDonald’s that day.

“Bobby did have some McDonald’s,” he told the late Charlie Kirk in a November podcast episode, according to the New York Times. “We definitely had some fun with that one.” Kennedy, in a more recent public appearance, seemed to soften his stance on fast food.

When testifying during his Senate confirmation hearing in late January, he made it clear that he didn’t want to take food options away from anyone. “If you like … a McDonald’s cheeseburger, Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them,” Kennedy said. “If you want to eat Hostess Twinkies, you should be able to do that, but you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health.”