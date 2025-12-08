Pennsylvania Mother Fatally Stabbed; 13-Year-Old Finds Body, Stepfather in Custody

A 13-year-old boy ran from his home and told people nearby that his father had killed his mother, according to court documents obtained by WGAL News 8. Harrisburg police were called to the home on the 300 block of South 17th Street shortly after noon on Tuesday, Nov. 25, where they discovered a violent scene described in graphic detail in the affidavit of probable cause.

Inside the home, officers found 33-year-old Violette Pierre lying dead on the bathroom floor, covered in a large amount of blood. Investigators said they also found 33-year-old Rocheny Clerge on top of Pierre in a prone position. “Clerge was also covered in a large amount of blood. A large knife was located to the right of Clerge in a baseboard heater,” the affidavit said.

Officers reported that Clerge was still moving when they entered. They pulled him off Pierre and immediately began life-saving measures. He had a severe laceration on the side of his neck and was bleeding heavily. Clerge was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the affidavit, the couple’s 13-year-old son told investigators that Pierre and Clerge “fought all the time” and that Pierre had threatened to leave the day before the killing. He said the two were arguing that morning when he left for school.

Surveillance footage from outside the residence helped establish the timeline leading up to the discovery. Video showed the boy leaving for school at 8:37 a.m., followed by an uncle leaving with two sisters at 8:38 a.m. Investigators said no one was seen entering or leaving the home again until the boy returned shortly before noon.

The affidavit states that the video then captured the boy “exiting the residence frantically about 10 to 20 seconds after he entered.” Police said the home had only one usable entrance, making the footage crucial to understanding who was inside during the time of the killing.

Officers who responded to the scene found the boy outside, visibly distressed, reporting that his father had killed his mother. The rapid sequence of events described in the surveillance footage aligns with what the boy told investigators, according to the court documents.

Police have not yet released updates on Clerge’s condition or any charges filed as he remains hospitalized. Investigators continue to process evidence from the home and interview family members as they work to piece together the events that led to Pierre’s death.

The case has shaken the neighborhood and left family members grappling with sudden and tragic loss, while police move forward with what they describe as a deeply troubling domestic violence investigation.

