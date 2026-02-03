Pro-Trump Brazilian Influencer Who Defended Immigration Crackdown Now Deported From the U.S.

A Brazilian social media influencer who publicly supported President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and his legal team.

Júnior Pena, whose full name is Eustáquio da Silva Pena Júnior, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday in New Jersey, the Brazilian Times reported. Pena, who has built a large online following by documenting immigrant life in the United States, is now being held as his attorney works to resolve what supporters say is a bureaucratic issue.

A friend of Pena told the outlet that his detention stems from an administrative error tied to an immigration hearing. According to that account, a postponed court date was not properly updated in the system, leading to Pena’s absence being recorded when he failed to appear. That apparent no-show reportedly triggered the enforcement action.

Pena has 1.3 million followers on TikTok and nearly half a million on Instagram, where he frequently posts about what he calls the “reality of the USA” from an immigrant’s perspective. In past videos, he openly expressed support for Donald Trump, saying he “supports” the president and adding bluntly, “I like the guy.”

When Trump was inaugurated in January 2025 and announced a sweeping immigration crackdown, Pena echoed the administration’s messaging to his Brazilian audience. He claimed that those being targeted were criminals and urged immigrants not to panic.

“I wanted to tell you not to be so scared, there are many people scared. There are many influencers spreading fear among immigrants without having facts, evidence, or proof that so-and-so was deported,” Pena said in one video. At the time, he also described those detained under the policy as “crook.”

Those remarks closely mirrored statements made by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has repeatedly said the crackdown is aimed at “the worst of the worst.” However, data released by the Deportation Data Project later showed that by mid-October, only about 28 percent of detainees had criminal convictions during enforcement actions concentrated in Democrat-run cities.

A December report citing Brazil’s Federal Police found that 2,268 Brazilian nationals were deported from the United States in 2025, the highest figure recorded since tracking began in 2020.

Pena, who first came to the U.S. in 2009, is currently being held at the Delaney Hall Detention Center. His lawyer, Andrew Lattarulo, is attempting to block any transfer that would move him to another state.

News of the detention sparked intense reaction online. Some commenters accused the influencer of “self-sabotage” for supporting a president known for hardline immigration policies, while others argued he promoted an image of the American dream he never personally achieved.

Meanwhile, friends have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover legal costs. “Every dollar will make a real difference in ensuring Junior has the best chance possible to resolve his case and return to the community he’s always supported,” wrote organizer Jorge Saboia. The campaign had reached its $32,000 goal as of Monday.

