DOJ update on Epstein files draws scrutiny over missed legal deadline

The Department of Justice has issued a new update on its efforts to release records tied to Jeffrey Epstein, but a fresh report suggests the statement leaves out a key detail: the department has already missed a congressionally mandated deadline to make those files public.

According to reporting from Politico’s Kyle Cheney, the DOJ sent a letter Tuesday to U.S. District Court Judges Richard M. Berman and Paul A. Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York. The letter was meant to brief the court on the department’s ongoing work to review and release documents connected to Epstein, the disgraced financier whose criminal case and death in federal custody continue to raise public questions.

In the letter, the department said it “continues to make substantial progress” in reviewing the materials. That process includes redacting sensitive information and taking other steps to protect survivors. At the same time, DOJ officials acknowledged that they still cannot provide a firm timeline for when the work will be finished.

“The Department currently expects that it will complete these processes with respect to substantially all of the potentially responsive documents, including publication to the Epstein Library website, in the near term,” the letter states.

The letter also warns that internal procedures could further slow things down. “The Department is not able to provide a specific date at this time and cautions that its ongoing processes, including its quality control checks and document management system preparations, may require additional efforts to ensure the protection of victim-identifying information while complying with the broad demands of the Act,” it adds.

What the DOJ letter does not mention, however, is that Congress passed a law last year requiring the department to release all Epstein-related files in its possession by December 19. That deadline has already passed, and the department has yet to release any significant new batch of records. The omission has raised questions about transparency and accountability, especially given the intense public interest surrounding the Epstein case and the powerful individuals who may be referenced in the documents.

The Epstein files have long been the subject of speculation, lawsuits, and media scrutiny. Survivors and advocates have argued that greater transparency is necessary not only to ensure justice but also to restore public trust in institutions accused of mishandling aspects of the case.

At the same time, officials have maintained that careful review is required to avoid exposing victims to further harm. For now, the DOJ says it is moving toward publication, but without a clear timeline, the future of the long-promised release remains uncertain.

