Trump Accused of Ignoring Cost-of-Living Crisis as Critics Warn of Growing Economic Strain

President Donald Trump is facing renewed criticism over his handling of the cost-of-living crisis, with commentators accusing him of ignoring economic realities that continue to burden everyday Americans. The criticism centers on what one writer described as the president’s growing “indifference” to rising prices and household pressures.

In an opinion piece for The Daily Beast, political commentator John Casey argued that Trump failed to meaningfully acknowledge the economic challenges facing Americans during the Christmas period. Casey claimed the president has repeatedly misrepresented the state of the economy, insisting prices are falling when many costs remain stubbornly high.

Casey compared Trump’s approach to that of Herbert Hoover, arguing that history offers a cautionary tale. “Herbert Hoover embodied the moral failure of inaction. When the Great Depression devastated the nation, he refused to treat widespread suffering as a call for federal intervention,” Casey wrote.

“The catastrophic results included soaring unemployment, hunger, disease, and death. Americans experienced what it means when their government refused responsibility for pain,” he continued.

Drawing a parallel to the present, Casey said Trump’s leadership reflects a similar unwillingness to confront reality. “Trump’s governing style reflects this refusal to face reality, with consequences stemming from deadlines passed and protections lapsed, with the indifferent refrain that ‘things won’t be that bad.’”

Casey accused the president of brushing off warnings from economic indicators. “He dismisses warnings from job reports to inflation data as mere messaging problems and the reliable fallback of fake news. Economic hardship is challenged as a Democratic hoax, even as ordinary Americans struggle. Gas prices are down even when they are up.”

Concerns about the economy are also beginning to test Trump’s core supporters, according to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman. Writing in his Substack newsletter, Krugman argued that Trump inherited a far stronger economy than the one Americans see today.

“Trump inherited when he took office was in much better shape than today’s economy, with lower unemployment combined with faster job growth, and inflation trending down,” Krugman wrote.

He blamed a series of policy decisions for the downturn, saying, “Trump’s radical policy changes – huge (illegal) tariffs, mass deportations, big tax cuts (for the rich), benefit cuts (for the poor and middle class), mass layoffs of federal workers, disinvesting in huge green energy projects and aid to farmers — have been clearly damaging to everything besides crypto and AI.”

Krugman rejected the idea that current conditions can still be blamed on Joe Biden. “It strains credulity – even for the Trump faithful – to claim that we are still in Joe Biden’s economy.”

He warned that the president may attempt to reshape public perception in an upcoming address. “Trump is going to make a prime-time address to the nation tonight… It’s a good guess that he intends to gaslight Americans yet again, claiming that things are going well. They aren’t.”

