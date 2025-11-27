MAGA Ally Ted Cruz Opposes Trump’s Plan for Expanded Drone Powers at Major Sporting Events

President Donald Trump’s effort to secure sweeping new authority over aerial drones ahead of the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics has put the administration in conflict with one of its closest Republican allies. A new report from Politico says Sen. Ted Cruz is resisting the plan, calling it “extremely problematic” and warning it could stall a key defense spending bill.

The administration wants expanded powers that would allow federal security officials to more easily identify and take down drones during the high-profile international events hosted across U.S. cities. The proposal was included deep within the latest defense appropriations package, but its future now appears uncertain.

Read Also: Ted Cruz Responds to Amy Klobuchar’s Rant on Him Contesting the 2020 Election

“It’s unclear if Congress will adopt the plan, with Cruz – a key voice on aviation policy because of his chairmanship of Senate Commerce – viewing it as an ‘extremely problematic’ power grab that would give federal security officials too much leeway in determining how best to ‘protect the public,’ according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private negotiations,” Politico reported.

Cruz Pushes Back As Trump Seeks Expanded Drone Powers For Major Sporting Events (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Cruz’s opposition is notable because he has been a consistent ally of the administration. His critique signals a rare public break, driven by concerns that the proposal could allow security agencies to override established aviation regulations and potentially make decisions affecting local law enforcement and commercial airspace without sufficient oversight.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The Trump administration has made expanding executive power a central focus since the start of the second term. The White House has issued executive orders to reshape federal grant guidelines and has attempted to revoke Congressionally approved funding for public universities whose policies the president opposes. The drone authority request is viewed by some lawmakers as the latest move in that pattern.

Read Also: Ted Cruz Torches Kamala’s “Excuse” for The Border Crisis With Just One 4-Letter Word

Supporters of the proposal argue that global events of such scale demand enhanced security tools, especially given the growing use of drones for surveillance, harassment, or potential attacks. Critics counter that emergency powers must remain limited and carefully defined, warning that broad permissions could set a dangerous precedent.

MAGA base erupts as Trump says “you do have to bring in talent” (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

The debate arrives at a critical moment, with preparations underway for the World Cup, which will be hosted across multiple American cities in 2026, followed by the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Both events are expected to draw massive crowds, elevated security measures, and extensive coordination between federal, state, and local agencies.

As negotiations continue, the drone authority provision remains a flashpoint. Without Cruz’s support, the measure could be stripped from the defense bill or delayed, potentially setting up a larger confrontation over the administration’s push for expanded executive control.

READ NEXT