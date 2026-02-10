New Video shows Ghislaine Maxwell pleading the fifth as Congress demands answers about Epstein

Newly surfaced footage from Capitol Hill shows convicted Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell stone-faced and unwavering as she repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment rights during a closed-door congressional deposition tied to the federal government’s handling of the Epstein case.

Maxwell, 64, appeared virtually before the House Oversight Committee on Monday for less than an hour. The British socialite, currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Texas, is the only person from Epstein’s inner circle who has been convicted and imprisoned in connection with his sex trafficking operation.

The deposition was part of a bipartisan investigation focused on how the U.S. Department of Justice prosecuted Epstein and managed the broader case, which has again surged into public attention following the release of millions of documents related to Epstein’s criminal history and social network.

BREAKING: Video just released of Ghislaine Maxwell pleading the fifth.



She is now requesting that Trump give her clemency before speaking.



What a piece of 💩 pic.twitter.com/oXRj5Dy2nY — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 9, 2026

In the video, Maxwell is seen wearing beige prison clothing and round glasses, seated across a table. The moment lawmakers began questioning her about Epstein, she immediately made clear she would not cooperate.

“I would like to answer your question, but on the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer this question and any related questions,” Maxwell said early in the hearing, according to the footage.

She added that her habeas petition remains pending in the Southern District of New York, and therefore, she was exercising her constitutional right to remain silent.

From there, the deposition reportedly became repetitive. When asked whether she played any role in Epstein’s recruitment, grooming, or trafficking of underage girls, Maxwell refused to respond. When questioned about whether she ever directed young women or girls to provide sexual favors, she again declined.

Lawmakers also pressed her on whether she and Epstein intentionally surrounded themselves with powerful figures to gain protection from scrutiny. Maxwell did not answer. Another question sought the names of additional alleged co-conspirators involved in Epstein’s crimes. Once again, Maxwell invoked the Fifth.

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) had already indicated they expected Maxwell to refuse to testify, signaling that the outcome was not surprising to those involved.

According to reports, Maxwell’s attorney had warned lawmakers she would not answer questions unless she received clemency from President Donald Trump, a demand that has only intensified political speculation around the case.

Trump has not suggested he plans to pardon Maxwell or commute her sentence. The White House has also not publicly indicated any willingness to intervene.

Comer confirmed the full video of Maxwell’s deposition is expected to be released, likely ensuring that public interest around Epstein’s remaining unanswered questions continues to grow.

Maxwell had been subpoenaed previously, but her attorneys delayed her appearance while awaiting a Supreme Court decision on her appeal. The Supreme Court declined to hear her case in October, removing one of the final legal hurdles for lawmakers seeking her testimony.

In another twist, Comer reportedly plans to schedule additional depositions involving former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The couple initially resisted compliance but later agreed to testify after threats of contempt of Congress charges.

Maxwell’s refusal to answer lawmakers comes despite her reportedly speaking more openly with federal officials in the past, including Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer.

For now, Maxwell remains silent on the record, and the Epstein case continues to be surrounded by unanswered questions, powerful names, and growing political pressure.