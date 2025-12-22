Grain Farmers Warn Trump’s $12B Aid Won’t Stop a Wave of Bankruptcies as Tariff Damage Mounts

President Donald Trump promised to “NEVER LET OUR FARMERS DOWN,” and earlier this month unveiled a $12 billion aid package aimed at stabilizing US agriculture. But farm leaders and economists warn that the assistance may not be enough, with thousands of farms still expected to go under this year despite the federal support.

Trump has repeatedly argued that boosting domestic farm production is a “big part” of his plan to lower grocery prices for Americans. Yet many farmers say his broader economic agenda, especially tariffs, has deepened financial stress rather than eased it. Rising input costs, falling crop prices, and trade disruptions have left large parts of the farm sector struggling to stay afloat.

Grain farmers have been particularly hard hit. Roughly $11 billion of the aid package will go to row-crop producers through the US Department of Agriculture’s Farmer Bridge Assistance Program. Trump’s trade war with China has been especially damaging for soybean farmers. China bought 54% of US soybean exports last year, according to the American Soybean Association, making the sector highly vulnerable to tariffs.

Industry groups say one-time payments do little to address years of losses. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, US crop farmers have lost $34.6 billion this year alone before insurance and government aid. Neither row-crop nor specialty producers made money in 2025, and forecasts for 2026 remain bleak.

Dan Wright, president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau, welcomed the aid but said it falls far short. “A program that provides roughly $50 an acre will not save the thousands of family farms that will go bankrupt before the end of the year,” he said.

US agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins described the package as short-term relief while the administration works on longer-term trade and safety nets. Tariff revenue will help fund the bridge-loan program, officials say.

Farmers have faced similar pressures before. During Trump’s first term, the administration paid out $23 billion to offset trade tensions with China. In 2025, farmers are expected to receive about $40 billion in economic and disaster aid, according to Reuters. The pain extends beyond farms. Tractor maker John Deere expects a $1.2 billion pre-tax tariff hit in fiscal 2026.

Economists warn farm bankruptcies could top 1,000 this year, with Arkansas hit hardest. While analysts like Arlan Suderman say a repeat of the 1980s farm crisis is unlikely, the outlook remains grim unless China significantly increases US imports or domestic biofuel production expands. As one farmer put it, many are now choosing crops that “will lose him the least amount of money,” a sign of how fragile the farm economy has become.

