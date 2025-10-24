Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Reporter Weijia Jiang Over White House East Wing Demolition

CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang engaged in a tense exchange with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday during a press briefing, pressing for answers about President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House to make room for a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Jiang questioned whether Trump had followed the proper legal procedures for the massive construction project, raising concerns about oversight and transparency. “The White House has explained that the reason you didn’t submit construction plans to the NCPC (National Capital Planning Commission) is because that commission, along with others, don’t have oversight over demolitions, but only over construction, and so far you haven’t built anything,” Jiang said.

“Can you help us understand? Can the president tear down anything he wants without oversight? Can he demolish this building or say, the Jefferson Memorial?” Leavitt defended the administration’s position, saying the project complies with long-standing legal interpretations from federal planning authorities.

“That’s a legal opinion that’s been held by the NCPC for many years,” Leavitt responded. “They have ruled consistently that when it comes to phase one of this project—the tearing down of the current East Wing structure—a submission is not required legally for that. Only for vertical construction will a submission be required.”

Leavitt added that several past presidents have made significant changes to the White House. “There have been many presidents who have made their mark on this beautiful White House complex,” she said. “This briefing room was not once a briefing room—it was a swimming pool. There have been presidents who have completely torn down the executive mansion.”

Jiang pressed further, summarizing Leavitt’s comments by saying, “So, it sounds like the answer is, ‘Yes, he can tear down whatever he wants.’” Leavitt quickly pushed back. “That’s not what we are saying,” she replied. “That’s a legal opinion that’s been held for many years.” She then displayed photographs showing past renovations, including the construction of the West Wing and West Terrace in 1902.

Jiang tried to steer the conversation back to the issue of demolition specifically, saying, “I’m asking about demolishing—demolition.” Leavitt continued referencing historical renovations before saying, “Look at that rubble. How did that rubble get there?”

Other reporters, including ABC’s Mary Bruce, also pressed Leavitt for clarity. “The president had initially said this project wouldn’t touch the current structure,” Bruce noted. “Now he says the East Wing had to be demolished. Why not inform the public of that change?”

Photos taken Thursday show the East Wing reduced to rubble, with portions of the East Colonnade—home to the White House’s movie theater—also affected. The project’s cost is now estimated at $300 million, partially funded by private donors including Google, Apple, and Amazon.