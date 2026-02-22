“That is a lie!” Black farm leader blasts Trump over $12 billion claim says farmers are still waiting

A major fight over farm money and presidential power spilled into public view this weekend when John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association, went on MS NOW and did not hold back.

Boyd appeared on the show to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision striking down Trump’s tariff powers. The ruling has sparked sharp criticism from Trump, who has openly raged at the justices since the decision came down. But Boyd had something else on his mind.

He accused the president of misleading farmers about billions in promised relief. Specifically, Boyd pushed back on Trump’s claim that $12 billion had already been paid out.

Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with farmers in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“He went down to Iowa and said that there was $12 billion that was paid out. People. ‘That’s a lie!’!” he exclaimed. “The money has not been paid out, not $0.01 of it. And I just recently got an email, I think, Friday that said that sign up period has now moved to April.

The president said we’re going to get the money in November. Then he said it’s going to get the money in December and then January and then February. And now I just got an email saying that the sign up period is now April. The president just keeps making false statements and he’s not being held accountable. This president has a problem with Black leaders that speak up or anyone that opposes anything that he says.”

For farmers waiting on relief, those shifting timelines are not just political talking points. They affect whether bills get paid and whether small operations can stay afloat.

Boyd also raised concerns about access and representation. He described what he called an “all-white farm meeting with an all-white audience” held by the president when the $12 billion was announced.