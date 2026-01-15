An auto worker who referred to Donald Trump as a “pedophile protector” received support from Stephen Colbert, who praised the individual for using “precise language.” After auto worker TJ Sabula yelled the profanity during Trump’s tour of a Ford facility, the president responded by dropping an f-bomb and flipping the bird during his monologue for “The Late Show”.

The comic addressed the contentious incident in which the president dropped the f-bomb and flipped the bird. Colbert joked about the situation, saying, “Apparently, Trump has designated a new national bird,” before playing video footage of the viral communication.

“That is a fresh offering. In front of the whole nation, the President of the United States utters the f-bomb and then insults someone. Since Herbert Hoover first used the term “I’ll poop in every pot” as a campaign slogan, this is the most blatantly antagonistic reaction from the leader of our nation.

Colbert continued his speech by praising Sabula for “getting under Trump’s skin like compound butter on a Thanksgiving turkey.” Sabula was credited with this accomplishment. And all of this is due to the fact that he brought up the Epstein files, which raises the question: where exactly are the Epstein files? We were told there would be files pertaining to Epstein.

However, despite the fact that you signed a statute that required you to reveal the Epstein data by the middle of the previous month, you have not yet done so. Somehow, it gives the impression that you are a, what is the word for that? The phrase “pedophile protector!”

After repeating Sabula’s punch, Colbert praised the auto worker for “using precise language” in the remark. He said that the auto worker deserves “props.” There is a possibility that he yelled out the word “pedophile,” but until the whole Epstein archives are made public, it is only an unsubstantiated assertion, Colbert said.

Pedophile protector, on the other hand, may be considered fairly in evidence at this stage. This is the type of meticulous attention to detail you can expect from your F-150. There’s a good reason why their slogan is “Ford, I’m not sure if this will ever come up, but just so you know, we don’t like pedophiles.”

According to Colbert, Sabula has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an inquiry. In spite of this, Colbert poked fun at the situation by saying, “Yelling something true at Donald Trump isn’t the worst thing that’s happened at a Ford plant at all.” Let’s call it the Pinto, shall we?

