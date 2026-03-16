Trump Blasts Supreme Court Over ‘Bad Behavior’ in Late-Night Rant

President Donald Trump delivered a sharp and lengthy criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court after it struck down his proposed tariffs, expressing frustration in a late-night post on Truth Social.

The 79-year-old president shared a 492-word message on Sunday at 10:45 p.m., criticizing the court’s ruling and arguing that the decision could cost the United States trillions of dollars. Trump said the justices, including three he appointed during his first term, should have supported his position on tariffs.

“The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS!” Trump posted. “The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades. Our Supreme Court has made these Countries very happy but, as the Court pointed out, I have the absolute right to charge TARIFFS in another form, and have already started to do so.”

Trump suggested that a dissenting opinion written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, could provide a pathway for him to impose tariffs through other legal avenues. Since the ruling last month, the administration has reportedly been exploring alternative ways to implement similar trade measures.

“I want to thank Justices Alito, Thomas, and Kavanaugh for their Wisdom and Courage pertaining to the TARIFF case, and for understanding, in addition to the Law, that our ‘Unfriendly Competitors’ should not be reimbursed and rewarded for the decades of Damage they have caused THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” Trump posted. “I will fight hard to make sure that this does not happen!”

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The president also criticized what he described as political divisions within the court. In his message, Trump accused the court’s liberal justices of consistently voting together while arguing that conservative justices sometimes rule independently.

“The Democrats on the Court always ‘stick together,’ no matter how strong a case is put before them There is rarely even a minor ‘waver,’” Trump posted. “But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how ‘honest,’ ‘independent,’ and ‘legitimate’ they are. The Democrat Justices just vote Democrat. They always stick together!”

Trump also revisited his long-standing claims about the 2020 presidential election. In the same message, he accused the court of failing to intervene in challenges to the election outcome.

“Our Country was unnecessarily RANSACKED by the United States Supreme Court, which has become little more than a weaponized and unjust Political Organization,” Trump posted. “The sad thing is, they will only get worse! They wouldn’t even call out The Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, because they said that I, as President of the United States, did not have ‘standing’ to challenge it, and now, with time, it has been conclusively proven to be stolen And look what happened to our wonderful Nation by allowing a grossly incompetent man, Sleepy Joe Biden, to be our ‘President.’”

He concluded by saying he felt obligated to voice his concerns despite potential criticism. “This completely inept and embarrassing Court was not what the Supreme Court of the United States was set up by our wonderful Founders to be,” the president added. “They are hurting our Country, and will continue to do so.

All I can do, as President, is call them out for their bad behaviour! This statement about the United States Supreme Court will cause me nothing but problems in the future, but I feel it is my obligation to speak the TRUTH. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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