Disabled woman dragged from car by masked ICE agents during Minneapolis protest, video shows

A disturbing video circulating online has sparked outrage after showing masked immigration agents forcibly removing a woman from her vehicle during a tense protest in Minneapolis. The woman, who said she was disabled and trying to reach a doctor’s appointment, was taken into custody as clashes erupted between demonstrators and federal officers.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday near the intersection of 34th Street and Park Avenue, where protests had intensified following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed during an earlier immigration enforcement action. Demonstrators had gathered near a residential area where agents were conducting an operation, creating a volatile and chaotic scene.

According to video footage shared online, the woman attempted to drive through the area, telling officers she was trying to leave and had a medical appointment. As protesters shouted and recorded the encounter, several masked agents surrounded her sedan.

“Get the f— out of my car,” the woman can be heard yelling as agents broke her vehicle’s window. “I’m disabled. I’m trying to go to the doctor. That’s why I didn’t move.”

Despite her pleas, officers reached into the car, cut her seatbelt with a knife, and dragged her onto the pavement before placing her under arrest. Her name has not yet been released, and officials have not clarified what charges, if any, she may face.

Today at 34 & Park in Minneapolis, a woman tried to drive down the street where a protest had broken out in front of a home ICE was raiding, saying she had a doctor apt to get to. ICE agents busted out her windows, cut off her seatbelt, and pulled her out before arresting her. pic.twitter.com/Y9bDF1xfKW — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) January 13, 2026

The video was filmed by local activist Amanda Moore, who said the woman appeared panicked and confused as agents escalated the encounter. Moore later wrote that the woman was attempting to leave the area when officers forcefully intervened.

The confrontation occurred amid heightened tensions following the killing of Good, which authorities have linked to an ICE operation involving agent Jonathan Ross. The shooting has fueled days of protests, with demonstrators accusing federal immigration authorities of excessive force and lack of accountability.

She was heading to a doctor’s appointment. Instead she got mugged by ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/imDQPO4ZyT — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2026

Civil rights advocates say the video raises serious concerns about the conduct of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, particularly their use of masks and aggressive tactics in public spaces.

“This is not what public safety looks like,” said one local organizer who witnessed the arrest. “This was a woman trying to get medical care.”

ICE has not released a detailed statement addressing the specific incident captured in the video. In past responses to similar criticism, the agency has defended the use of masks by citing officer safety concerns.

The footage, first reported by The Washington Post, has continued to spread across social media, intensifying calls for independent investigations and policy changes related to immigration enforcement.

As protests continue in Minneapolis, city officials and advocacy groups are urging calm while demanding transparency around the events that led to the woman’s arrest and the earlier fatal shooting.

For many watching the video, the moment has become a flashpoint in the broader national debate over immigration enforcement, civil liberties, and the expanding role of federal agents in American communities.

